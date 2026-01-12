Young People’s Theatre To Present Canadian Premiere Of FORTS! BUILD YOUR OWN ADVENTURE

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Young People's Theatre will present the Canadian premiere of FORTS! BUILD YOUR OWN ADVENTURE, an immersive, play-based experience for children ages 3–12 and their families, running January 24 through February 8, 2026, in the YPT Studio.

Created by Chicago-based Filament Theatre, the interactive production transforms the Studio into a large-scale play environment filled with couches, lamps, sound, lighting, and hundreds of cardboard boxes. Families are invited to collaborate by building forts, castles, and imaginative structures during 60-minute sessions designed to encourage creativity and shared play.

“There is something deeply nostalgic and universally joyful about building a fort,” said YPT Artistic Director Herbie Barnes. “FORTS! reimagines the classic family activity by taking it out of the home and into the community, expanding the magic and offering families the opportunity to experience collaborative play on a larger scale.”

Each session is limited to 35 participants and includes guided prompts, a dynamic soundscape, and interactive design elements. The production is part of YPT’s Room for Play initiative, a program focused on immersive experiences that foster intergenerational engagement.

“It’s rare to find a space where toddlers, kids, parents, and grandparents can all play together,” said Intergenerational Programming Producer Sehar Bhojani. “That’s exactly what makes this experience special.”

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets are $10 for children and $15 for adults. Tickets are available online or through the YPT Box Office at 416-862-2222.

FORTS! BUILD YOUR OWN ADVENTURE is supported by the Slaight Family Foundation and is licensed by special arrangement with Forts Licensing, LLC.