WICKED NIX Comes to Young People's Theatre

This spring, Young People's Theatre (YPT) will present the world premiere of Wicked Nix – a stage adaptation of Lena Coakley's award-winning novel (CBC's Best Book of the Year). This celebrated book has been captivating young readers since its publication in 2018. In this charming adaptation by Playwright Paula Wing, audiences will experience a whimsical fairy world and the wicked antics of Nix - the most mischievous fairy in the land. Recommended for ages 8-13, Wicked Nix will be presented on the Ada Slaight Stage from April 28 to May 15.

“Lena Coakley's Wicked Nix is such an appealing character,” says Wing. “He doesn't take baths, he never eats with a fork, he is, in his own words, the foulest of the fairies. I couldn't resist bringing this magical, tender-hearted story to the stage.”

In the world of the fairies, Nix is the most troublesome. With the Faerie Queen away, he is tasked with safeguarding their forest from a most dangerous enemy – humans. When one such foe settles into a cottage in the woods on the eve of the Queen's return, Nix conjures a few wicked tricks to drive him away. When his efforts fail, Nix is faced with difficult choices and an even more dangerous truth.

In development at YPT since 2018, this playful romp explores the timeless bonds of family and the joy of finding home in unexpected places. “Wicked Nix is a beautiful story that returns us to our innocence,” says YPT Artistic Director Herbie Barnes. “For adults, the story will transport you to a time when a muddy face or a scraped knee was a badge of honour.”

The play also explores how people can accept and adapt to changes in their environment, while also learning to be themselves. “The fantastical world of Wicked Nix is filled with big truths, bigger surprises and unvarnished questions for young people about identity and how we see ourselves in the world,” says Director Stephen Colella. “I hope young people also are reminded of the value of family – both the ones we are born into and the ones we make on our own.”

Wicked Nix features performances by Christine Horne, Qianna MacGilchrist, Davinder Malhi, James Dallas Smith and Michael Spencer-Davis.

Additional credits include Set & Costume Designer: Ting - Huan 挺歡 Christine Urquhart; Lighting Designer: Rebecca Picherack; Sound Designer: Raha Javanfar; Stage Manager: Kat Chin; Assistant Stage Manager: Emmanuelle So.

