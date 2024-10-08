Video: First Look at Mirvish's THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at the Toronto production of The Thanksgiving play starring Rachel Cairns, Colin Doyle, Craig Lauzon and Jada Rifkin. The production is now on stage through October 20th, 2024.

Good intentions collide with absurd assumptions in Larissa FastHorse’s hilarious comedy.

A high school drama teacher, a history teacher, and two theatre people set out to create a new Thanksgiving show that won’t ruffle any feathers. Their politically correct attempts to update the myth of the first Thanksgiving with today’s social justice issues are served up as a comedic feast. The play asks: How do you do the right thing in an ever-changing world?

A hit on Broadway and one of the most produced plays across North America, The Thanksgiving Play is smart, wildly entertaining and deliciously wicked.

