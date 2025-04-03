Rachel Podger Joins Tafelmusik In Toronto And Kingston For Concerti Virtuosi: Vivaldi & Telemann

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed British violinist Rachel Podger wraps up her inaugural season as Tafelmusik's Principal Guest Director with Concerti Virtuosi: Vivaldi & Telemann on May 2 & 3 at 8 PM and May 4, at 3 PM at Jeanne Lamon Hall, Trinity-St. Paul's Centre. Tickets are available at tafelmusik.org. Following the Toronto concerts, Podger and Tafelmusik take Concerti Virtuosi to the Isabel Bader Centre for the Performing Arts in Kingston on May 6 at 7:30 PM.

In this dynamic showcase of Tafelmusik's artistry, Podger and members of the orchestra flex their musical muscles as soloists in a bouquet of concertos that highlight the violin, cello, recorder, oboe, and bassoon.

With a reputation for performances that are “crackling with vitality and executed with consistent brilliance” (Gramophone), Podger inspires every musician on stage to join her in delivering renditions that are “muscular, breathtakingly fleet and immaculately articulated” (Early Music America).

The Concerti Virtuosi program features several quintessentially baroque concertos including Telemann's Concerto for 3 violins in F Major and three works by Vivaldi: the Concerto for Two Cellos in G Minor, the Concerto for Bassoon in G Major, and the vivacious Chamber Concerto in F Major. Bookending the program are Corelli's Concerto grosso in D Major and a concerto by Brescianello.

Speaking to The Strad about past concerts with the orchestra, Podger said, "I loved playing with Tafelmusik. The start of every performance was like holding a match to something that's about to ignite. It wasn't just fizz, though; the playing felt so centred and responsive. With Tafelmusik it makes for a freer and deeper sense of the music. It's a living, breathing thing.”

"Rachel's thrilling virtuosity has inspired us deeply this season,” says Cristina Zacharias, Tafelmusik's Artistic Co-Director. “Concerti Virtuosi is a chance for the whole orchestra to step into the limelight and shine. This program highlights Tafelmusik's unique flair and personality.”

