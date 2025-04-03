Palm Springs Plaza Theatre Project Faces $3 Million Shortfall and Community Pushback

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The $34 million project to restore the historic Plaza Theatre in downtown Palm Springs is facing a nearly $3 million budget shortfall, raising concerns about planning, transparency, and the impact on local businesses, reports NBC Palm Springs.

City officials said the increased cost stems from unforeseen building code requirements and additional design elements. Palm Springs will contribute approximately $2.1 million from an existing maintenance fund, while the remaining amount is expected to be raised through private donations to the Palm Springs Plaza Theatre Foundation.

Critics of the project say better planning could have prevented the funding gap. Contributors Katrina Dixon and Anthony Turk questioned why there wasn’t a more substantial contingency budget. “You always go over budget—anyone who’s ever renovated anything knows that,” said Turk.

A flashpoint in the controversy has been the displacement of Calora Trattoria, a locally owned restaurant whose patio area overlapped with the theater’s footprint. “That should’ve been caught in the planning phase,” Turk added. “It makes no sense that it became an issue later.”

While the city has promoted the renovation as a way to establish a cultural hub in the downtown area, some residents are questioning the project’s priorities. “There’s a drug crisis among youth, roads that need work, and not enough support for kids aging out of programs like the Boys & Girls Club,” said one resident. “Locals may not see the same value in a project that feels geared more toward wealthy tourists.”

Despite the concerns, city leaders are continuing with the project, aiming to transform the Plaza Theatre into a revitalized arts destination.

