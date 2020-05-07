Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch a Promo for Stratford Festival's MACBETH, Streaming Today!

The Stratford Festival has launched a film festival during this period of social isolation, offering free streaming of 12 Shakespeare productions captured as part of its Stratford Festival On Film series. This is the first time the full-length versions of these productions have been available for free.

Each film will debut with a 7 p.m. viewing party and remain available for free for a three-week period on the Stratford Festival website here.

The series continues May 7-28 with Macbeth.

Watch a promo for the production below!

Surrender to a haunting story of ambition and its dark consequences, as a military hero and his wife conspire to seize the throne of Scotland. The play stars Ian Lake in the title role.

