VIDEO: Get A First Look At Jake Epstein's BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY at the Royal Alexandra Theatre

Jake Epstein's been "that guy from Degrassi", starred in the US National Tours of Spring Awakening and American Idiot, played Spider-Man on Broadway and originated the lead role of Gerry Goffin (Carole King's husband) in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Not bad for a kid who dreamed about performing on Broadway in the back seat of his parents' minivan on their annual family road trip to NYC.

But the thing about dreams is, they don't always go as planned. Through a series of entertaining and soul-baring stories and songs, ranging from touring the US, to surviving Spider-Man, to withstanding steroid shots and Broadway boos, Epstein shares the rejection, stage fright and heartbreak behind a seemingly successful career in this showbiz tell-all. Boy Falls From The Sky is a must-see for anyone who's ever tried to go after their dreams.

Boy Falls From The Sky is now on stage through May 29th at the Royal Alexandra Theatre. For tickets and more visit https://www.mirvish.com/shows/boy-falls-from-the-sky