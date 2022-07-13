Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Canadian Opera Company's Overture from Wagner's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN

Performances October 7th through 23rd, 2022.

Jul. 13, 2022  

Watch Wagner's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN with a clip from Candian Opera Company's 22/23 Season Preview Concert: a stirring performance of the opera's iconic overture by COC Music Director Johannes Debus and the COC Orchestra!

In a fishing village, a young woman named Senta has become infatuated with the story of the Flying Dutchman, a sea captain condemned to sail for eternity. Legend has it that he has been cursed, and can only step ashore once every seven years-unless he finds true love.

When a ghostly ship anchors near her town's harbour, Senta's fantasies are put to the test in director Christopher Alden's visually striking production, inspired by classic Expressionist cinema and Wagner's feverish, Romantic score.

