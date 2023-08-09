VIDEO: Canadian Opera Company Releases Teaser for Janáček's THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN

Not seen on the COC stage since 1998, THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN opens at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts on Jan 26.

Aug. 09, 2023

This winter, join Canadian Opera Company for Leoš Janáček’s THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN—a tender, colourful fairytale about the place where the animal and human worlds meet. Get a first look at the production in the video below!

Not seen on the COC stage since 1998, THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN opens at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts on Jan 26. Be sure to get your tickets when they go on sale August 28!







