Two New Members Join Shaw Festival Board

At this afternoon's Shaw Festival Annual Meeting, Board Chair Mr. Ian Joseph announced the new member appointments of Ms. Colleen Johnston and Dr. Dan Patterson.
During her extensive career, Ms. Johnston has served in several roles, including board positions with Shopify, McCain Foods and Q4. Prior to her retirement from TD Bank in 2018, she served as chief financial officer from 2005 – 2015 before becoming Group Head of Direct Channels, Technology, Marketing and Corporate and Public Affairs. Accolades include Canada's 2012 CFO of the Year, as well as receiving honorary degrees from St. Mary's University and York University's Schulich School of Business. Ms. Johnson has previously served on The Shaw's Board – and the Festival is thrilled to have her back. Ms. Johnston is also currently the chair of Unity Health Toronto.
Similarly, Dr. Patterson also has been an exemplary leader in a career spanning five decades, and is known for his contributions to Niagara College, Ontario's college system and to post-secondary education across Canada. In senior roles with both the provincial and federal governments, he has established partnerships with industry leaders to promote innovation and economic development. In addition to a MEd and PhD from the University of Toronto, Dr. Patterson has also received Honorary Doctorates from Niagara University (New York) as well as Brock University.
