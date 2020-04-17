Toronto Symphony Orchestra Will Stream Selections from Its Classic Broadway: Rodgers & Hammerstein Program on Facebook Live

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) Principal Pops Conductor Steven Reineke brings together his close friends for an episode of #TSOatHome featuring the music of Rodgers & Hammerstein, Friday, April 17 at 3:00pm.

Steven Reineke is joined by Broadway's greatest young singers, including Michigan-based husband-and-wife team Emily Padgett and Tony Award nominee Josh Young who will sing "People Will Say We're in Love" from Oklahoma!. Hamilton star Jordan Donica, who lives in Vancouver when filming Charmed, chimes in with "Some Enchanted Evening" from South Pacific.

Additionally, TSO Associate Concertmaster Mark Skazinetsky performs two of the most beloved melodies from The Sound of Music and Carousel in this 30-minute LIVE event.

Steven Reineke, known for his infectious charm and encyclopedic knowledge of musical theatre and movie music, breaks down why Rodgers & Hammerstein's works are some of the most enduring in the musical-theatre canon, and what excites him about sharing this music with Toronto.

Audience members are encouraged to ask questions of the group in this Facebook Live event, emceed by CEO Matthew Loden.

When: Fri, April 17 at 3:00pm

Where: facebook.com/torontosymphonyorchestra

#TSOatHome is a new online initiative bringing personal performances and messages from Toronto Symphony Orchestra musicians, conductors, composers, and guest artists.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You