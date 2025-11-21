Toronto Premiere Of A VERY OLD MAN WITH ENORMOUS WINGS Set For This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Canada Ireland Foundation (CIF) will present the Toronto premiere of A VERY OLD Man with Enormous Wings, inspired from the short story by Nobel Prize-winning author Gabriel García Márquez (One Hundred Years of Solitude, No One Writes to the Colonel).

Directed by celebrated Irish theatre and film maker Dan Colley and hailed as “fifty minutes of near theatrical perfection” (The Arts Review), the play revolves around the appearance of a mysterious figure who profoundly disrupts the lives of a family and the people around them. This darkly comic play explores Márquez’s signature genre of fantastical realism, featuring music, puppetry and live video projection. A one-of-a-kind story, adapted to resonate with the whole family (recommended for ages 8 and up), A VERY OLD Man with Enormous Wings is on stage for a limited time only (Nov. 2729) at The Theatre Centre.

"This wonderfully strange story by García Márquez leaves so much to its readers to interpret, we've really tried to honour that in the adaptation,” says Colley. “I made it because I thought it was hilarious and dark, and because I knew just the actors to make it work on stage.”

Originally written in 1968, Márquez’s timeless tale takes place in a family home. In a kitchen, in a theatre, two storytellers and their audience find something remarkable — the mysterious appearance of A VERY OLD man with enormous wings. The wise neighbour woman claims he’s an angel. The priest says he’s an imposter. Pilgrims flock to see him, hoping to be healed by him, hoping for a peek. They leave with something different than what they expected.

Since its premiere in 2019, A VERY OLD Man with Enormous Wings has played to both young and general audiences around the world, including Ireland, the UK, Europe, North America and Australasia. Met with critical acclaim, the production has been nominated for four Dublin Fringe Awards, including Best Production, and two Irish Times Theatre Awards.