Toronto Fringe Announces Award Winners

Toronto Fringe has announced the award winners for the 36th Annual Toronto Fringe Festival, taking place July 3 - 14, 2024. In a ceremony on July 12 at the Fringe Patio at the Tranzac in Toronto, hosted by Toronto Fringe Co-Leads Rachel Kennedy and Laura Paduch, 15 awards were presented to a dynamic range of artists. Artificially Intelligent (Anesti Danelis), Colonial Circus (Shreya Parashar and Sachin Sharma), and Rat Academy (Katie Yoner and Dayna Lea Hoffmann, in collaboration with Joseph McManus) came out on top with two awards each.



Winners of the Patrons' Pick Awards receive an additional performance slot on Sunday, July 14. Tickets for Patrons' Picks winners go on sale at 9pm on Friday, July 12 at www.fringetoronto.com.



The 2024 Toronto Fringe Festival Award Winners are:

Volunteer Choice Award

Cabaret of Murder by Blair Moro

The Second City Award for Best Comedy

Artificially Intelligent by A Greek Guy

Canadian Green Alliance's Greenest in Fringe Award

Colonial Circus by Culture Opus Inc

North(519) Best of Fringe presented by Theatre Orangeville

Stiff & Sons by Bare Theatre Collective

Bol, Brown Boy, Bol (Speak, Brown Boy, Speak) by CQC Arts

Spirit of the Fringe Award

It's a Tie!

Rat Academy by Batrabbit Productions

Colonial Circus by Culture Opus Inc



PATRONS' PICKS



Tarragon Theatre Mainspace

Crime After Crime (After Crime) by Sex T-Rex

Tarragon Theatre Extraspace

Artificially Intelligent by A Greek Guy

Tarragon Theatre Solo Room

MONKS by Good Fortune

Al Green Theatre

Scenes From An Italian Restaurant by Breakaway Entertainment

Theatre Passe Muraille Mainspace

Rat Academy by Batrabbit Productions

Theatre Passe Muraille Backspace

POZ by Theatre Topikos

Alumnae Theatre

Dead Right by Dead Right Productions

Native Earth's Aki Studio

Gringas by First Born Theatre Company

KidsFest at St. Volodymyr Institute

Madame Winnifred's Circus of Wonders by Theatre Borgo

Teen Fringe at St. Volodymyr Institute

Get a Clue! by Creative Music and Theatre with Claire

Toronto Fringe is a grassroots, charitable organization that runs the Toronto Fringe Festival each July and the Next Stage Theatre Festival each October. Toronto Fringe offers various year-round programs that benefit youth, artists, and the theatre community at large. Embedded in Fringe's operations are the values of Access, Accountability, Creativity, Exploration, and Support. As such, 100% of the ticket revenue from the Fringe Festival is returned to our artists. To help support this work, Fringe is currently running their annual fundraising campaign – donate today to help us celebrate and amplify more artists year-after-year!

