Toronto Fringe Announces Award Winners

Winners of the Patrons' Pick Awards receive an additional performance slot on Sunday, July 14. 

By: Jul. 13, 2024
Toronto Fringe has announced the award winners for the 36th Annual Toronto Fringe Festival, taking place July 3 - 14, 2024. In a ceremony on July 12 at the Fringe Patio at the Tranzac in Toronto, hosted by Toronto Fringe Co-Leads Rachel Kennedy and Laura Paduch, 15 awards were presented to a dynamic range of artists. Artificially Intelligent (Anesti Danelis), Colonial Circus (Shreya Parashar and Sachin Sharma), and Rat Academy (Katie Yoner and Dayna Lea Hoffmann, in collaboration with Joseph McManus) came out on top with two awards each. 
 
Winners of the Patrons' Pick Awards receive an additional performance slot on Sunday, July 14. Tickets for Patrons' Picks winners go on sale at 9pm on Friday, July 12 at www.fringetoronto.com. 
 

The 2024 Toronto Fringe Festival Award Winners are: 

Volunteer Choice Award  

Cabaret of Murder by Blair Moro 

The Second City Award for Best Comedy 

Artificially Intelligent by A Greek Guy  

Canadian Green Alliance's Greenest in Fringe Award 

Colonial Circus by Culture Opus Inc  

North(519) Best of Fringe presented by Theatre Orangeville 

Stiff & Sons by Bare Theatre Collective 
Bol, Brown Boy, Bol (Speak, Brown Boy, Speak) by CQC Arts 

Spirit of the Fringe Award 

It's a Tie! 

Rat Academy by Batrabbit Productions 
Colonial Circus by Culture Opus Inc 
 

PATRONS' PICKS 


Tarragon Theatre Mainspace 

Crime After Crime (After Crime) by Sex T-Rex 

Tarragon Theatre Extraspace 

Artificially Intelligent by A Greek Guy 

Tarragon Theatre Solo Room 

MONKS by Good Fortune 

Al Green Theatre 

Scenes From An Italian Restaurant by Breakaway Entertainment 

Theatre Passe Muraille Mainspace 

Rat Academy by Batrabbit Productions 

Theatre Passe Muraille Backspace 

POZ by Theatre Topikos 

Alumnae Theatre 

Dead Right by Dead Right Productions  

Native Earth's Aki Studio 

Gringas by First Born Theatre Company  

KidsFest at St. Volodymyr Institute 

Madame Winnifred's Circus of Wonders by Theatre Borgo 

Teen Fringe at St. Volodymyr Institute 

Get a Clue! by Creative Music and Theatre with Claire 

 

Toronto Fringe is a grassroots, charitable organization that runs the Toronto Fringe Festival each July and the Next Stage Theatre Festival each October. Toronto Fringe offers various year-round programs that benefit youth, artists, and the theatre community at large. Embedded in Fringe's operations are the values of Access, Accountability, Creativity, Exploration, and Support. As such, 100% of the ticket revenue from the Fringe Festival is returned to our artists. To help support this work, Fringe is currently running their annual fundraising campaign – donate today to help us celebrate and amplify more artists year-after-year! 




