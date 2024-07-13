Toronto Fringe Announces Award Winners

Winners of the Patrons' Pick Awards receive an additional performance slot on Sunday, July 14.
Toronto Fringe has announced the award winners for the 36th Annual Toronto Fringe Festival, taking place July 3 - 14, 2024. In a ceremony on July 12 at the Fringe Patio at the Tranzac in Toronto, hosted by Toronto Fringe Co-Leads Rachel Kennedy and Laura Paduch, 15 awards were presented to a dynamic range of artists. Artificially Intelligent (Anesti Danelis), Colonial Circus (Shreya Parashar and Sachin Sharma), and Rat Academy (Katie Yoner and Dayna Lea Hoffmann, in collaboration with Joseph McManus) came out on top with two awards each.
Winners of the Patrons' Pick Awards receive an additional performance slot on Sunday, July 14. Tickets for Patrons' Picks winners go on sale at 9pm on Friday, July 12 at www.fringetoronto.com.
The 2024 Toronto Fringe Festival Award Winners are:
Cabaret of Murder by Blair Moro
Artificially Intelligent by A Greek Guy
Colonial Circus by Culture Opus Inc
Stiff & Sons by Bare Theatre Collective
Bol, Brown Boy, Bol (Speak, Brown Boy, Speak) by CQC Arts
It's a Tie!
Rat Academy by Batrabbit Productions
Colonial Circus by Culture Opus Inc
Crime After Crime (After Crime) by Sex T-Rex
Artificially Intelligent by A Greek Guy
MONKS by Good Fortune
Scenes From An Italian Restaurant by Breakaway Entertainment
Rat Academy by Batrabbit Productions
POZ by Theatre Topikos
Dead Right by Dead Right Productions
Gringas by First Born Theatre Company
Madame Winnifred's Circus of Wonders by Theatre Borgo
Get a Clue! by Creative Music and Theatre with Claire
