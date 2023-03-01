Toronto Dance Theatre Presents CONVERGENT DIVERGENCY

Completing an energizing 22.23 season, Toronto Dance Theatre (TDT) is thrilled to announce the details of a spring duet of new works - Convergent Divergency - on stage at the Winchester Street Theatre March 23 - 25 and March 30 - April 1.



A captivating double bill, Convergent Divergency invites audiences to experience divergent styles and voices in dance as TDT company dancers converge with guest dancers from the Bharatanatyam and Kiki Ballroom scenes in two new works: helix by Atri Nundy and GIVE ME ONE by Danah Rosales.



Bharatanatyam dancer/choreographer Atri Nundy brings together three company dancers and two Bharatanatyam dancers in her new creation, helix, which takes on a search for the contemporary in Atri's own choreographic language. Altogether, the artists embrace the possibilities of the body with the spine at the crux of this piece. As they lengthen and spiral their bodies with deep rigour, care and concentration, the ensemble will show audiences the beautiful complexity of the body in the simplicity of movements.



GIVE ME ONE from Danah Rosales, known as 'New Legend Mother Maldita Siriano' in Canada's kiki ballroom scene, will fill the theatre space with elements from their ballroom experience, including Runway, Face, and Vogue. Featuring original music from DJ, producer, and rapper Myst Milano alongside striking styling by DisÃ©iye, this invigorating work is built upon the bonds formed and nurtured between three company dancers and three artists from the Toronto Ballroom community, all while celebrating each of their unique personalities, dauntlessness, beauty, power, and joy.



"This season at TDT puts a focus on the intersections of dance forms, which is why I am really excited for audiences to experience this double bill, featuring the TDT ensemble performing alongside some amazing new guest performers," says TDT's Artistic Director Andrew Tay. "Choreographer Atri Nundy is building on ideas that were initially created during our Pilot Episodes residency project last season, while former TDT dancer Danah Rosales returns to the company to create her first work with collaborators from the Kiki ballroom scene. See you all at the theatre!"



Convergent Divergency runs March 23 - 25 and March 30 - April 1 at the Winchester Street Theatre. Performances are at 7:30pm. Tickets are offered on a sliding scale, ranging from $10 to $45 and are available at tdt.org. Audiences can select whichever ticket price option that works best for them. A livestream is scheduled for March 25 (tickets $5 - $15), and the recording will remain on demand to ticket holders for 14 days following initial airing. ASL interpretation will be available at the March 30 performance. The runtime is 80 minutes, including a 20-minute intermission.