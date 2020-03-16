Toronto Dance Theatre Postpones Remaining Performances of BIN CHICKEN

Toronto Dance Theatre has released the following announcement regarding upcoming performances:

In addition to our announcement last week, Toronto Dance Theatre has made the decision to postpone remaining performances of Bin Chicken (April 1 - 4), including our livestream performance on Friday March 27. As we closely monitor the developments of COVID-19 and receive the most recent information that is available, we know this is the best decision (albeit not the easiest). We do not want to take any risks during this time, and rather make sure our TDT family remains safe and healthy. That said, all contracts are being honoured for our artists and production collaborators during this time to ensure proper compensation.

For ticket holders, you will receive an email to confirm if you would like a full refund or to donate the value of your ticket(s) back to TDT for a charitable receipt. As a non-profit dance company, we do kindly ask for your support during this time of crisis.

We are immensely proud of the wonderful world of Bin Chicken that Alyssa Martin has created in collaboration with our company, and we look forward to a later time when we can share this special work with the community.

Toronto Dance Theatre's staff will be working remotely starting March 17 and they can be reached by email. We ask that you continue to check our website, social media, or your email for any future updates.

Sincerely,

The TDT Team

Make a donation HERE.





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You