Toronto Actors Explore The Art Of Mentalism In BEYOND MENTAL BORDERS

Acclaimed mentalism duo Beyond Mental Borders have taken Toronto by storm, launching two monthly residencies and offering an evening of mentalism and magic unlike any other.

Toronto-based performers Alexandra Brynn and Armand Antony, no strangers to stages around the world, have crafted a show that steps away from the traditional road of magic, delivering an unforgettable night of mental magic with a blend of humour, charm, assertiveness, and a series of tests that challenge the strongest of skeptics.

With plenty of theatre credits that only serve to add credibility their stage experience, Brynn and Antony create an entertaining world in which surprise and awe are the norm and where sleight of mind dominates over sleight of hand. The pair avoid flashy illusions and stage gimmicks, instead focusing on their true skillset: connecting your mind to theirs.

Mystery & Magic, which opened June 16 at The Rec Room, features Beyond Mental Borders performing their signature show, Connection, joined by some of Canada's top magicians to deliver Toronto's biggest magic show.

Mentalism & Magic Night opened August 9 at The Pint House, with the pair performing their favourite mentalism tests in an intimate, cabaret style setting.

Mystery & Magic: opened June 16, runs monthly on Sundays at The Rec Room

Doors at 7:00pm, Show at 8:00pm

Upcoming 2019 performances: August 18, September 15, October 20, November 17, December 15

Tickets: $15 in advance, $20 at the door. www.beyondmentalborders.com/tickets

Mentalism & Magic Night: opened August 9, runs the second Friday of every month The Pint House

Seating at 8:00pm, Show at 8:30pm

Upcoming 2019 performances: September 13, October 11, November 8, December 13

Tickets: $5, subject to availability. www.beyondmentalborders.com/tickets

About Beyond Mental Borders

Beyond Mental Borders are the highly praised Toronto-based mentalism team of Alexandra Brynn and Armand Antony. Labelled "Toronto's most popular mind-reading duo" by BlogTO, while offering what fellow magicians call "a must see show by the hottest act in the city", the pair deliver a magical experience that breaks the cliché of the traditional magic show.

Performing sold out shows at some of the city's top venues, creating corporate customized appearances for top Canadian companies, and baffling viewers at home with live stunts on national TV have quickly made Beyond Mental Borders the act to watch in the Canadian entertainment landscape.





