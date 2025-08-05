The Royal Conservatory of Music Launches 2025–26 Concert Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Royal Conservatory of Music is launching its 17th concert season with an eclectic lineup of performances across Koerner Hall, Mazzoleni Concert Hall, and Temerty Theatre.

The 2025–26 season opens with a Koerner Hall debut by Sofiane Pamart, one of the top ten most-streamed classical artists in the world. Known for his fusion of classical piano with hip hop influences, Pamart will bring his signature genre-blending style to the Toronto stage.

“The Royal Conservatory's 2025–26 concert season is a vibrant celebration of musical excellence,” said Alexander Brose, Michael and Sonja Koerner President & CEO of The Royal Conservatory of Music.

SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER HIGHLIGHTS

The season will begin with a three-day celebration of Oscar Peterson’s 100th birthday, featuring concerts, symposia, and master classes. Artists include Christian McBride, the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, Benny Green, Makoto Ozone, Amanda Tosoff, Jon Kimura Parker, Thompson Egbo-Egbo, and Cécile McLorin Salvant.

Other highlights include the return of genre-defying mandolinist Chris Thile for a solo concert following his sold-out appearance with Punch Brothers, and the Koerner Hall debut of GoGo Penguin, the Manchester trio known for blending jazz, classical, and electronic music. Portuguese fado star Carminho will also perform, bringing her modern take on the traditional genre to the stage.

CLASSICAL MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS

Pianist Stephen Kovacevich will make his Koerner Hall debut, while baritone Matthias Goerne and pianist Daniil Trifonov perform Schubert's Winterreise. The Royal Conservatory Orchestra will appear under the baton of conductor JoAnn Falletta, and the Grammy-nominated ARC Ensemble will be featured in the chamber music series.

Tickets and subscriptions are available at www.rcmusic.com/performance, by calling 416.408.0208, or in person at the Weston Family Box Office. For more information and to explore the full season lineup, browse the 2025–26 season brochure online.