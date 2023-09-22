The 36th Women's Blues Revue Lineup Revealed

The event will take place on Friday November 17, 2023 at Massey Hall.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 2 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look! Photo 3 Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look!
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

The 36th Women's Blues Revue Lineup Revealed

 The 2023 Women's Blues Revue full line-up is here! Featuring Sandra Bouza, Divine Brown, Dawn Tyler Watson, Charlotte McAfee-Brunner, Garnetta Cromwell and Laura Hubert - who will all be performing on the legendary Allan Slaight Stage, Friday November 17, 2023 at Massey Hall. Tickets are available at www.masseyhall.com/tickets or 416-872-4255.

 

For artist bios and general event information visit the official Women's Blues Revue web page.

Massey Hall and Toronto Blues Society present The Women's Blues Revue an evening that unites blues lovers for an exceptional evening honouring some of Canada's finest musicians.

 

The All-Star Women's Blues Revue Band will back all vocalists and this year features Elena Kapeleris (bandleader), Carrie Chesnutt, Marie Goudy, Alison Young, Emily Burgess, Lily Sazz, Morgan Doctor and Angelique Francis.

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall's charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that include personalized ticketing service through a dedicated box office representative, advance notice for upcoming shows, exclusive member contests, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between four levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, and Marquee.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.




RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
SOMETHING IN THE WATER Comes to Next Stage Festival Photo
SOMETHING IN THE WATER Comes to Next Stage Festival

After touring internationally across Europe, the UK and Australia, including a critically-acclaimed run at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe, Something In The Water makes its Toronto debut from October 18-29, 2023 at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre as part of the Next Stage Theatre Festival. Learn more about the performance and how to get tickets here!

2
AINT TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS Returns to Toronto This Decem Photo
AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS Returns to Toronto This December

AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS will return to Toronto this December! Learn more about the musical and find out how to get tickets here.

3
Harbourfront Centre Launches 2023/24 Torque Season with Canadian Premiere of Fouad Boussou Photo
Harbourfront Centre Launches 2023/24 Torque Season with Canadian Premiere of Fouad Boussouf's NASS

Torque, Harbourfront Centre’s esteemed international contemporary dance series, celebrates the launch of its fifth season with an electrifying line-up of international and Canadian choreographers. Learn more about the upcoming performance and how to get tickets here!

4
Dream Serenade 2023 Lineup Set For Massey Hall Photo
Dream Serenade 2023 Lineup Set For Massey Hall

Massey Hall Presents the Dream Serenade 2023 concert next month. Find out who will be performing at this year's event.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz Video
Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Inspirato Festival – Staged Play Readings
Maja Prentice Theatre (10/06-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Doc Wuthergloom’s Here There Be Monsters
Red Sandcastle Theatre (10/25-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Universal Child Care
Canadian Stage (2/13-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Our Flag Means [Blank] - An Unscripted Pirate Adventure
Pirate Life (9/13-10/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Second City's Improv Brunch
The Second City (2/05-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# What The Festival
Sweet Action Theatre (9/22-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Second City Improv All Stars
The Second City (8/25-10/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Route to Canada
Hart House Theatre (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Vagina Monologues
Cyril Clark (10/26-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hamlet Presented by RBC Starring Ahad Raza Mir
The Rose (10/12-10/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You