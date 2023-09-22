The 36th Women's Blues Revue Lineup Revealed

The 2023 Women's Blues Revue full line-up is here! Featuring Sandra Bouza, Divine Brown, Dawn Tyler Watson, Charlotte McAfee-Brunner, Garnetta Cromwell and Laura Hubert - who will all be performing on the legendary Allan Slaight Stage, Friday November 17, 2023 at Massey Hall. Tickets are available at www.masseyhall.com/tickets or 416-872-4255.

For artist bios and general event information visit the official Women's Blues Revue web page.

Massey Hall and Toronto Blues Society present The Women's Blues Revue an evening that unites blues lovers for an exceptional evening honouring some of Canada's finest musicians.

The All-Star Women's Blues Revue Band will back all vocalists and this year features Elena Kapeleris (bandleader), Carrie Chesnutt, Marie Goudy, Alison Young, Emily Burgess, Lily Sazz, Morgan Doctor and Angelique Francis.

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall's charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that include personalized ticketing service through a dedicated box office representative, advance notice for upcoming shows, exclusive member contests, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between four levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, and Marquee.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.