Tafelmusik Unveils 2022/23 Season Featuring Jonathon Adams, Karina Gauvin & More
The season will feature Tafelmusik debuts by Francesco Corti, harpsichordist and guest director; Avi Stein, harpsichordist and guest director and more.
Live music is back! With a sense of hope and optimism for the future, Tafelmusik has unveiled its 2022/23 Season, which celebrates beauty through music of the past. Full-season live concert subscriptions, and advance purchase of Handel Messiah and the Digital Series Pass for subscribers, are now available at tafelmusik.org. All performances take place at Jeanne Lamon Hall, Trinity-St. Paul's Centre unless noted otherwise."We are so excited to share this new season of baroque music and beyond with our audience," says Carol Kehoe, Executive Director. "After more than two years of filming concerts for online broadcast, we are looking forward to reuniting with our audience and reigniting the power of live music. This season offers a wide range of repertoire and concert experiences-from large-scale works for choir and orchestra to intimate chamber music; and from the return of popular guest artists to Tafelmusik debuts by several of today's most exciting talents in baroque music. We can't wait to share our new season with you!"
Highlights of the 2022/23 Season include:
- Tafelmusik debuts by Francesco Corti, harpsichordist and guest director; Avi Stein, harpsichordist and guest director; Myriam Leblanc, soprano; Samuel Mariño, male soprano; Christopher Lowrey, countertenor; Valerio Contaldo, tenor.
- Back by popular demand! Several highly regarded baroque musicians and fan favourites, including Aisslinn Nosky, Rachel Podger, and Leila Schayegh, violinists and guest directors; Karina Gauvin, soprano; Krisztina Szabó, mezzo-soprano; James Gilchrist, tenor; and Jonathon Adams, Brett Polegato, and William Sharp, baritones.
- Bach St John Passion, a large-scale choral masterpiece with contemporary projections
- The long-awaited return of Tafelmusik's Handel Messiah performances
- Tafelmusik premiere of Louise Farrenc's Nonet (1849)
- Music by contemporary composers including Short Story by Allen Whear and a new choral commission by Tawnie Olsen
- The return of the Digital Series Pass, featuring three exclusive digital concert films: Handel Messiah, Bach Brandenburg Concertos, and La Passione: Handel & Mozart (available as an addition to live-concert subscriptions)
- Tafelmusik is proud to continue its partnership with Opera Atelier this season. Details on Opera Atelier's 2022/23 season will be announced on May 3 at operaatelier.com.
"We would like to take this opportunity to thank Elisa Citterio for her exceptional service as Music Director from 2017 to 2022," said Board Chair David Kilburn. "Her stunning performances, remarkable musical leadership, and innovative approach to period performance have made a significant contribution to Tafelmusik. We wish her the very best in her future endeavours."In her role as Music Director, Elisa's contribution to the organization has been profound. Under her inspiring leadership, Tafelmusik enhanced and broadened its status as a global leader in period performance, exploring exceptional repertoire from the 17th through 19th centuries, commissioning new works, and promoting cross-cultural exchanges. She led an acclaimed new recording, Vivaldi con amore, prestigious tours to Europe and Australia, and worked intensively on high-quality digital concerts to keep Tafelmusik connected with our audience in new ways. We are deeply grateful for her extraordinary leadership as Music Director in her five years with Tafelmusik.
2022/23 SEASON AT A GLANCE
Handel's London
Directed by Avi Stein, harpsichord
Sept 23, 2022 at 8pm
Sept 24, 2022 at 2pm
Trailblazers: Mendelssohn & Farrenc
Directed by Aisslinn Nosky, violin
Oct 28, 2022 at 8pm
Oct 29, 2022 at 2pm
Reflections of Mary
Directed by Ivars Taurins
Tafelmusik Chamber Choir
Nov 25, 2022 at 8pm
Nov 26, 2022 at 2pm
Handel Messiah
Directed by Ivars Taurins
Karina Gauvin, soprano
Christopher Lowrey, countertenor
Valerio Contaldo, tenor
Brett Polegato, baritone
Tafelmusik Chamber Choir
Dec 16-17, 2022 at 7:30pm
Koerner Hall, TELUS Centre
La Passione: Haydn & Mozart
Rachel Podger, guest director & violin soloist
Feb 10, 2023 at 8pm
Feb 11, 2023 at 2pm
Bach's Library
Francesco Corti, guest director & harpsichord soloist
Mar 3, 2023 at 8pm
Mar 4, 2023 at 2pm
Bach St John Passion
Directed by Ivars Taurins
Myriam Leblanc, soprano
Krisztina Szabó, mezzo-soprano
James Gilchrist, Evangelist and tenor soloist
William Sharp, Jesus and baritone soloist
Jonathon Adams, Petrus, Pilatus, and baritone soloist
Tafelmusik Chamber Choir
Mar 24, 2023 at 7:30pm
Mar 25, 2023 at 3:30pm
Higher Love: Virtuoso Arias
Samuel Mariño, male soprano
Apr 21, 2023 at 8pm
Apr 22, 2023 at 2pm
Grand Voyage: The French Baroque
Leila Schayegh, guest director & violin soloist
May 12, 2023 at 8pm
May 13, 2023 at 2pm
Save up to 20% on tickets with Full Season and 6 Concert live-concert subscriptions, on sale now. Packages are available for Friday evenings or Saturday afternoons at Jeanne Lamon Hall, Trinity-St. Paul's Centre. Subscribe by May 24 to save $10 per subscription. Buy now at tafelmusik.org/subscribe or call 1 (833) 964-6337.