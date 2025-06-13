THE SINGING PSYCHIC GAME SHOW Comes to Toronto

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Do you possess hidden psychic powers waiting to be unveiled? Prepare to discover your inner mystic—direct from London England, The Singing Psychic Game Show crosses Canada as part of a two month tour starting in Toronto. Renowned as the toast of Edinburgh and Adelaide, The Singing Psychic promises an evening brimming with glittering 70s-style games, toe-tapping tunes and prizes. After two nominations at Montreal Fringe 2024 (Outstanding Comedy Show & Prix De La Créativité) she cant wait to 'read' the songs in her Canadian audiences hearts, ages 16 and up.

The creative force and performer behind the show, Marysia Trembecka is a former bond dealer turned cabaret performer and actress. The Singing Psychic Game Show has captivated audiences worldwide with its blend of comedy and uncanny accuracy. From revealing the melodies in your heart to dispensing relationship advice, probing life's deepest questions and inspiring audiences, The Singing Psychic leaves no stone unturned in her quest to entertain and enlighten. The biggest attraction is her spookily accurate (if utterly bonkers) audience readings.

Theatregoers can expect a whirlwind of entertainment with a line-up of fabulous team games including psychic Jenga, psychic bingo, audience readings, freeze dance, for‘tunes' and more. Each show is a unique experience fuelled by audience interaction and improvised, heart-warming hilarity. Whether arriving solo or with friends, there's a place for everyone in The Singing Psychic's realm of fun and mystery. As The Singing Psychic says “I have just two rules – one is that what I reveal in the room stays in the room, and the other is that I am ALWAYS right.” Adds Trembecka, “The Singing Psychic was born from a desire to listen to that quiet inner voice and forge one's own path. What began as a personal journey has blossomed into a global phenomenon, leaving audiences spellbound with laughter and amazement.”

The Singing Psychic Game Show is brilliantly bananas. It's an hour of fun that builds on three years of sell-out Edinburgh and Adelaide Fringe shows and four and five star Edinburgh Fringe reviews; a Funny Women Best Show nomination; a European tour; and a special appearance at the official BRIT Awards after- party. The Singing Psychic is also a TEDx speaker.

In addition to her legendary performances, The Singing Psychic plans to unveil a special reading of some of Canada's historic buildings, blending psychic insights with comedic flair. It's a one-of-a-kind experience that promises laughter, enlightenment, and perhaps a glimpse into the city's soul, just as she did for The Scotsman for Edinburgh.

"After the joy of my shows in Montreal in 2024 and my 2023 visit to the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) I realized The Singing Psychic needed to read the hearts of Canada whilst travelling across to see this beautiful country” she said.

But what about The Singing Psychic's psychic prowess? "The accuracy of the live readings often leaves both audience and journalists gasping in disbelief. However this was completely accidental and a surprise to me too," Trembecka reveals. "It's a testament to the show's magic and the warm connection shared with the audience."

Trembecka is half Polish/half English and sees The Singing Psychic as one of her self-proclaimed bio-queen characters, along with her England Arts Council funded, fiercely feminist and LGBTQI character, Queen Of The F*cking World, which looks at the cutting edge of sexual politics. “I am a bio queen and The Singing Psychic is definitely psychic whilst I am not!”

A multifaceted talent who juggles her creative pursuits with flair, Trembecka is a staple at the Cannes Film Festival for the past 10 years, and will again walk the famed red carpet to showcase her films in the Cannes Marché and take to the DJ booth for a night of music. Since trading the City (London business district) for the stage, Trembecka has acted in movies and TV, modelled in washing machine ads, and even portrayed the mother of The Vamps lead singer Bradley Simpson in the "Can We Dance" music video.

