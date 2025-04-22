THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW 50th Anniversary Spectacular Set for Roy Thomson Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Roy Thomson Hall presents The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, for the 50th Anniversary Spectacular Tour! - featuring Broadway star, Patricia Quinn. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 25 at 10am ET and can be purchased at 416-872-4255 or www.roythomsonhall.com.

The original ‘Magenta' - Patricia Quinn! – comes to Toronto for a screening of the original unedited movie with a live shadow cast and audience participation! Plus, a costume contest, and more! *Get exclusive tickets to the V.I.P. Meet & Greet to meet Patricia Quinn, have a personal photo opportunity, & get an autograph.

For Toronto's Rocky Horror Picture Show fans, there is a V.I.P. Meet & Greet ticketing option which includes.

VIP Meet & Greet Seating Section - The best seats in the house!

Special Rocky Horror VIP Laminate

Get a photo taken with ‘Magenta' aka Patricia Quinn with your own camera

Bring your own personal item to autograph or pick out a photo of Patricia's collection to get signed.

Patricia Quinn BIO: Patricia Quinn, Lady Stephens (born May 28, 1944) is an actress and singer from Northern Ireland, best known for her role as Magenta in the 1975 film The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and the original stage play from which it was adapted. She appeared as Dr. Nation McKinley in the 1981 film Shock Treatment. In 2012, Quinn played the role of Megan in The Lords of Salem.

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall's charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that range from advance notice for upcoming shows, early access to ticket sales, members lounge access, exclusive monthly ticket contests, personalized ticketing service, special discounts, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between five levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, Marquee Club, Marquee Circle and our new Corporate Marquee Club.

To learn more about our membership tiers, visit https://www.mhrth.com/about/membership.

