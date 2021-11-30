THE CHRISTMAS STORY: A PANDEMIC PAGEANT FILM to Return This Holiday Season

The Christmas Story at the Church of the Holy Trinity has been a holiday tradition in Toronto since 1938. When the pandemic shut down live theatre in 2020, the cast of The Christmas Story took to the streets of Toronto to create a one-of-a-kind "Pandemic Pageant".



This remarkable film presents the classic Nativity story against the backdrop of life in an urban centre in the middle of a pandemic. The Christmas Story: A Pandemic Pageant returns to your screen this holiday season, streaming on demand from December 1, 2021, until January 6, 2022. Access is by donation ($10 suggested) via www.thechristmasstory.ca.



Shot outside in downtown Toronto with professional crew and volunteer performers, the tale of Mary, Joseph, and the baby Jesus takes on deep new resonance. The story of a vulnerable family seeking shelter is scored with beautiful choral music and is suffused with the true meaning of Christmas.



In 2020, audiences from across Canada and around the world were able to enjoy this historic pageant on screen for the very first time. Reviews were swift and enthusiastic:



Co-directed by Holy Trinity's Susan Watson and Eric Miller of THALWEG Media (who also edited the film), The Christmas Story: A Pandemic Pageant brings the Nativity to life in a whole new way. (For more information about filming: www.thechristmasstory.ca/2020filmshoot)



Experience this ground-breaking and uplifting family-friendly pageant as you've never seen it before. The Christmas Story: A Pandemic Pageant is available on demand from December 1, 2021 until January 6, 2022. Access is by donation via www.thechristmasstory.ca