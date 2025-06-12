THE ADDING MACHINE Comes to The Toronto Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A searing, surrealist punch of a play is coming to Toronto Fringe like you've never seen it before. In a daring, site-specific production staged in the historic Burroughs Building, Elmer Rice's 1923 expressionist classic The Adding Machine returns to the stage in a bold new adaptation by director Alice Fox Lundy and Governor General's Award–winning playwright Guillermo Verdecchia. The Adding Machine asks: What happens when a man is replaced by a machine and what does that say about the world we live in?

Mr. Zero is a faceless office drone, one cog among many in a soul-crushing system. When he's unceremoniously fired and replaced by a machine, his descent into absurdity begins a journey that is as darkly funny as it is deeply unsettling.

The all-star ensemble includes Tim Walker (Stiff and Sons, Best of Fringe 2024), Jennifer McEwen, Breanna Dillon (A Little Closer, The Vault Creation Lab), Dani Zimmer, and Jamar Adams-Thompson (Three Ordinary Men, Cahoots Theatre) with dramaturgy by Verdecchia, along with a creative team rounded out by lighting designer Chin Palipane, sound designer Juliano Cueva-Fox and producers Anne van Leeuwen, Melissa Wright, and Marvin Araneta.

Performances run July 2–13, 2025 at Puppy Sphere, Burroughs Building (639 Queen St W, Toronto, Suite 300)

