Stratford Festival Actor Michael Blake Has Passed Away

Actor Michael Blake has passed away. Mr. Blake was a member of the Stratford Festival company for 10 seasons, and also performed at theatres across Canada, as well as on film and TV.

At Stratford he brought to life a variety of characters: Othello, Macduff in Macbeth, Master Page in The Merry Wives of Windsor, Don John in Much Ado About Nothing, Cominius in Coriolanus, Duke of Clarence in Richard III and Albany in King Lear.

It total, Mr. Blake performed in 25 productions at the Festival between 2011 and 2023, his roles also including Errico in Napoli Milionaria!, Mr. Balance in The School for Scandal, George Deever in All My Sons, Edmund in King Lear, Dumaine in All’s Well That Ends Well, Cleante in Tartuff, and Sebastian in Twelfth Night.

“Each part Michael played was powerfully realized,” says Stratford Festival Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino. “His work was true and realistic. His portrayals had an integrity that was compelling. It drew you into his reality.

“We will all remember him both for his art and his person. He was a member of our artistic family and he will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to Michael’s family and to his many friends and colleagues facing this difficult loss.”

Funeral details have yet to be announced. The Festival will be dedicating a production to Mr. Blake’s memory in the 2026 season.