Sean Jones Will Perform Palais Royal Summer Residency

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Juno Award winning R&B artist and actor, Sean Jones will take up Summer residency at the Palais Royale event venue. The iconic event venue located at 1601 Lake Shore Blvd W., Toronto will welcome Sean and his highly acclaimed band on Wednesdays beginning July 16, 2025. The shows will continue bi-monthly all summer long.

For close to a century the Palais Royale has been home to musicians such as Count Basie and Duke Ellington. Sean Jones keeps the tradition going. Jones brings the R&B you love to the stage with a presence that brings down the house every time. This limited live experience will blend nostalgic sounds and current R&B influences into a showcase of the music and creative expression that has defined Sean's career. His highly acclaimed Soul In The City shows at Casa Loma brought sold out performances every week. With his far-reaching talent Jones became the first-ever musical ambassador for WestJet, where he created the popular WestJet Boarding Sessions. The respected artist was honored to open for Ellen Degeneres' arena tour and has shared the stage with music legends Stevie Wonder, Natalie Cole, David Foster, Usher, Beyoncé, Macy Gray, Eric Benét, Alan Frew, Divine Brown, and Jully Black to name a few. Sean's single "Don't Forget Me When I'm Gone" from the US feature film "Sons 2 The Grave" was nominated for a Hollywood Music Award.



Sean Jones wrapped his 2024 Summer Soul series at the Harbourfront Concert Stage with passionate performances to standing room only crowds. Jones recently brought his concert performance to the legendary El Mocambo. The always evolving Jones self-produced the successful Christmas concert, Holiday Soul in Hamilton in support of the local food banks. The Christmas concert featured, special guests Divine Brown, the legendary Jackie Richardson and The Hamilton Youth Philharmonic. With sold-out shows, appearances in films and commercials, and his music soaring at 30,000 feet on WestJet flights, Sean Jones continues to thrive in his passion, sharing his soulful music with audiences worldwide.

Sean Jones steps on stage with a soulful passion that seduces audiences into the moment keeping them on their feet all night. "Experience the music you love like never before."

Comments

Best Featured Performer in a Play - Live Standings Conrad Ricamora - Oh, Mary! - 10% Amalia Yoo - John Proctor is the Villain - 4% Bianca Leigh - Oh, Mary! - 4% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds