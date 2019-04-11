Scotiabank Contact Photography Festival Announces Full Program And Highlights For May

Today, the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival announced the full program for the 23rd edition of the city-wide event spanning the month of May, including its Core Programming of 23 Primary Exhibitions and 15 Public Installations. Influential American artist Carrie Mae Weems will headline this year's Festival with an exhibition in five parts sited at distinct locations across the city, representing her first solo exhibition in Canada. In addition to Weems, a selection of outstanding North American and international lens-based artists will present an array of projects in museums, galleries, and public spaces across Toronto.

Full details are now available on the CONTACT website. The Festival is free and open to the public, with some exceptions at major museums.

Artists featured in the Primary Exhibitions include: Arnait Video Collective, Deanna Bowen, Taysir Batniji, Moyra Davey, Erika DeFreitas, Dornith Doherty, Beatrice Gibson, T.M. Glass, Mike Hoolboom and Jorge Lozano, Ayana V. Jackson, Geoffrey James, Morris Lum, Annette Mangaard, Meryl McMaster, Manar Moursi, Nadia Myre, Jacqueline Hoàng Nguy?n, PA System, Louie Palu, Krista Belle Stewart, Alien Agencies Collective, Michael Tsegaye, Hajra Waheed, Elaine Whittaker, Nevet Yitzhak, and Jude Abu Zaineh.

Artists featured in Public Installations include Nadia Belerique, Susan Dobson, Peter Funch, Esther Hovers, Sanaz Mazinani, Zinnia Naqvi, Mario Pfeifer, Bianca Salvo, Sputnik Photos, Nadine Stijns, Carmen Winant, and Elizabeth Zvonar.

Click here for further information on these artists' exhibitions and installations.

"The range of artists that we have gathered for this year's edition of CONTACT truly span the globe and bring insights and observations on so many different cultural, political, and environmental issues. The entire CONTACT team is honoured to have such a diversity of talent on view in Toronto this May, and we thank our many partners and supporters for making all of this possible," said CONTACT Executive Director Darcy Killeen.

Beyond its Core Exhibitions, CONTACT includes Featured and Open Call Exhibitions that present a range of works by artists at leading galleries and alternative spaces across the city.

CONTACT also organizes and co-presents a wide range of?Programs?including a book fair, book dummy reviews, lectures, panels and workshops appealing to a wide audience.

Click through for further information on Featured and Open Call Exhibitions, and on Public Programs.





