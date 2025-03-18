Review: INSIDE AMERICAN PIE at CAA Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From Harmony House in Hunter River, PEI, Mike Ross along and a troupe of island musicians bring the story behind Don McLean's iconic song "American Pie". Presented as a docu-concert, Mike along with Brielle Ansems, Greg Gale. Alicia Toner, and Kirk White takes the song verse by verse in order to deep dive into this slice of American music history.

Dotted in between verses, this troupe comes together to do what they do best - perform. In doing so, they bring their own unique flair to such classics as "The Times They are A-Changin'" by Bob Dylan, "Helter Skelter" by The Beatles, and "Little Girl Blue/Piece of My Heart" by Janis Joplin - songs by artists direclty, or indirectly, referenced in the lyrics of "American Pie".

This performance is clearcut and straightforward about a song that practically everyone knows. If you're familiar with 'the day the music died' or why the levee was dry when the Chevy pulled up, or even who Miss American Pie is, then this show is right up your alley.

Recognition needs to be acknowledged to the dilligent research that went into the writing of this production by Mike Ross and Sarah Wilson. Of course, the musicians deserve ample praise for their performances, in particular their unique arrangements that made these songs their own. In fact, I may like their version of Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Bad Moon Rising" more than the original.

Mike Ross and company are from a small town in Prince Edward Island, he and his wife bought Harmony House, a small music venue, at the beginning of the pandemic and Inside American Pie was the first show they produced. It quickly gained the attention of the Mirvish company who invited them to bring their show to the Toronto stage. Now, that is worth celebrating.

Photo Credit: Dahlia Katz

