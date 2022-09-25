Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: COCKROACH at Tarragon Theatre

Review: COCKROACH at Tarragon Theatre

Tarragon's season-opener is a compelling look at what's underfoot.

Register for Toronto News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 25, 2022  

We regularly use "cockroach" as dehumanizing language for the Other, denying personhood to marginalized groups in an attempt to justify their oppression or extermination. Nobody (or almost nobody) tells the story of the humble bug considered an intruder in humans' space. But cockroaches preceded humanity's reign on this planet, and will likely tenaciously outlive us, particularly if we destroy ourselves via our own hubris.

That's the central metaphor of Ho Ka Kei (Jeff Ho)'s Cockroach, now playing at Tarragon Theatre, a scathingly funny (and often just scathing) screed that pits an angry, wisecracking insect (Steven Hao) against the ghost of William Shakespeare (Karl Ang) in a fight for the soul and identity of a young Chinese immigrant to Canada (Anton Ling). The play posits that there is much value in letting untold stories be heard, but also that it's not that simple when a culture has already assigned value to certain types of stories and colonized the very way we think about ourselves.

Directed by Mike Payette and set on an intriguing backdrop of geometric white plastic structures that function as transport, cage, and jungle gym (set and costume design by Christine Ting-Huan Urquhart), Ho Ka Kei's play is mostly formed around a series of three interconnected monologues where the Bard and the bug bicker over the conflicted, overwhelmed boy.

Hao is terrific as the titular Cockroach, who comes out blazing (quite literally, on a catnip blunt). His insouciant flippancy gives way to a blistering anger as he tells a life story of travel, growth, and consumption. He moves from North America to Hong Kong and back again, falls in doomed love with a lobster, and cheerleads the young man in whose diaper he once found refuge. In the background, Ang gives an intensely committed silent performance as the roach's headstrong music-loving mama, with Ling scoring laughs as the would-be lobster lover. Creative imagery abounds in the storytelling, with Ting-Huan Urquhart doing much to suggest a cockroach with a simple jacket and brown colour scheme.

The tenor and tone of the play changes sharply with The Bard's takeover, as he reminds us how much our culture is steeped in his contributions. Ang imbues him with a layered take on a cocky swagger, his insistence that his influence will never release its hold warring with a seeming desire to finally fade away. As the Cockroach and Bard try to talk rings around each other, the lightning-quick script teems with references from ancient literary touchstones to modern political protests. It's gleeful, twisting fun, occasionally interrupted by ominous emissions of sound design (Deanna H. Choi) that suggest dangers to come.

While the unconventional aspects of the show are a large part of its joy and success, they also make it more difficult to tie all three threads together. Part of the point here is that the others are so loud that Boy has a difficult time breaking through and hearing his own voice. However, that does mean that the audience largely has to rely on these external internal voices for a concept of the character the play is really about, who nevertheless remains something of a mystery. The flashes we get of his story, while emotion-rich, are a long time in coming, and less dynamic in comparison to the literary death match being played out around him. A chance to get to know more about him and his story would enrich the experience in a powerful way.

Maybe, though, that means there's just another story left to tell. As it is, Cockroach is a confident, thoughtful and compelling show that will make you think twice about what (or who) we might be crushing under our feet.

Photo of Karl Ang, Steven Hao, and Anton Ling by Joy von Tiedemann


Regional Awards


From This Author - Ilana Lucas

Ilana Lucas is an English professor at Toronto’s Centennial College. She holds a BA in English and Theatre from Princeton University, and an MFA in Dramaturgy and Script Development from Colu... (read more about this author)


Review: COCKROACH at Tarragon TheatreReview: COCKROACH at Tarragon Theatre
September 25, 2022

We regularly use “cockroach” as dehumanizing language for the Other in an attempt to justify their oppression or extermination. That’s the central metaphor of Ho Ka Kei (Jeff Ho)’s Cockroach, a scathingly funny screed that pits a wisecracking insect against the ghost of Shakespeare in a fight for the identity of a Chinese immigrant to Canada.
Interview: Ilter Ibrahimof of FALL FOR DANCE NORTHInterview: Ilter Ibrahimof of FALL FOR DANCE NORTH
September 19, 2022

Fall for Dance North (FFDN) returns for its eighth year from September 17-October 8th. BroadwayWorld spoke to AD Ilter Ibrahimof about what audiences can expect to see, the festival’s mission of affordable and accessible eclectic dance, and the joys and challenges of presenting a hybrid of online and live programming in a mid-pandemic world.
Interview: Thierry Collin, Jean-Philippe Hemery, And Sonia Kozlova Clark of LEONARDO, DREAMS AND NIGHTMARES at ArtparkInterview: Thierry Collin, Jean-Philippe Hemery, And Sonia Kozlova Clark of LEONARDO, DREAMS AND NIGHTMARES at Artpark
August 22, 2022

French performance art group Les Plasticiens Volants will unveil the North American premiere of LEONARDO, DREAMS AND NIGHTMARES, based on the life of Leonardo da Vinci, which includes enormous inflatable sculptures, puppets, and pyrotechnics. BroadwayWorld Toronto spoke to the Plasticiens about the upcoming show and future work.
Review: AS YOU LIKE IT at Canadian Stage's High Park AmphitheatreReview: AS YOU LIKE IT at Canadian Stage's High Park Amphitheatre
August 12, 2022

Banishment, unassailable friendships, brotherly hate, love at first sight, philosophy, a magical forest, and a witty young woman in disguise. These classic Shakespearean elements and more await audiences of Canadian Stage's Dream in High Park production of AS YOU LIKE IT, in bloom at the High Park Amphitheatre until September 4.
Review: WEI at Aki StudioReview: WEI at Aki Studio
July 31, 2022

WÉI, a new 50-minute dance piece choreographed by Yvonne Ng, is billed as an exploration of identity and belonging, asking questions about the importance of nature versus nurture. While the answers may be inconclusive, this meditation on individuality vs. collective development explores the concepts in a number of absorbing images.