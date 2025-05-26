Review: CLUE LIVE ON STAGE! at Royal Alexandra Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It was Colonel Mustard in the drawing room with the lead pipe! The much beloved childhood Hasbro board game Clue became a big screen hit in 1985 with the film directed by Jonathan Lynn starring Tim Curry and Madeline Kahn. Now, Toronto audiences get to play along with this laugh out loud lightning paced romp as Clue Live on Stage! takes to the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

The stage production is directed by Casey Hushion and is based on Lynn's screenplay with story by Sandy Rustin. Set in 1954, Mr. Boddy (Mark Jude Sullivan) hosts a dinner party at his lavish Boddy Manor while inviting a collective of peculiar individuals - most unfamiliar to each other, each with questionable pasts.

The guests include Colonel Mustard, the blowhard military man (David Hess); Miss Scarlet, the cynical madam dealing in both secrets and pleasure (Sarah Hollis); Mr. Green, the timid and klutzy entrepreneur (John Shartzer); Professor Plum, the sly academic ladies' man (Evan Zes); the tragic widow Mrs. White (Donna English); and the god-fearing senator's wife Mrs. Peacock (Jennifer Allen). At their service this evening is the butler Wadsworth (Jeff Skowron) along with the maid Yvette (Elisabeth Yancey).

The period setting of 1954 holds much significance to the story as each guest bears scandalous secrets pertaining to the Red Scare, secrets which Mr. Boddy threatens to expose until tragedy strikes and bodies drop.

Fans who fondly remember the board game from their childhood will have great time with this performance, in particular if you also recall the film as this production is the film made for the stage. To achieve this, the stage production pulls out all the stops for this 80-minute show including snappy dialog punctuated with lightning quick jabs, plenty of physical comedy, and a set that is as fluid and varied as the cast themselves. Scenic Designer Lee Savage designed a moving set complete with hidden wings, secret passages, and all the bells and whistles that is expected of a proper New England manor.

The cast here have outdone themselves, in particular Skowron as the butler Wadsworth. As he is the guide for the guests and therefore the audience, his role is integral for the audience to understand the nuances of the case at hand; beyond who killed Mr. Boddy but what scandals these individuals also guilty of. Wadsworth's character also acts as the metronome for the show, keeping the cast and the audience apace of the action unfolding on stage which Skowron does so remarkably. His pacing and quick tempo are hilarious to watch, in particular when he recaps the series of events throughout the night.

It's clear how much fun the cast is having with their roles as they're all wonderfully over the top, highly dramatic, and push how far a caricature can stretch into the absurd while also being intelligently written and delightfully witty. Each member of this cast delivers an exceptional performance but Allen as Mrs. Peacock stands out. The snarky, gossiping, pearl-clutching church lady and senator's wife reads like the most delicious character to dive into and she does so with aplomb. As is Shartzer as Mr. Green who starts out timid and klutzy who then changes dramatically when his true self is revealed. Shartzer takes the cake when it comes to physical comedy.

Clue Live on Stage! is a whirlwind of a show and, as is apropos, only here for a limited time, so don't miss your chance to play along.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for Murphymade

Reader Reviews

Best Choreography - Live Standings Jerry Mitchell - BOOP! The Musical - 20% Christopher Gattelli, Lou Castro - Death Becomes Her - 14% Jenny Arnold - Operation Mincemeat - 14% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds