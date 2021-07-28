Photos: THE REZ SISTERS Opens Tonight at the Stratford Festival
The Rez Sisters by Tomson Highway, directed by Jessica Carmichael is running July 23 to August 21 at the Stratford Festival, with the official opening Wednesday, July 28.
Check out photos below!
They have their dreams and their difficulties, these seven women. One yearns for a singing career; another for a white porcelain toilet. One grieves for her lover, killed in a motorcycle accident; another harbours the memory of a horrific sexual assault. The cancer that afflicts one of them is not the only malignancy they confront.
But one dream they hold in common is that of winning "the biggest bingo in the world" - and one day, accompanied by the transformative spirit guide Nanabush, they leave their Manitoulin Island reserve and set out for Toronto to do just that.
Ribald, harrowing and mystical, this seminal work of Indigenous drama celebrates the spirit of resilience and the powerful beauty these women bring to the tough world in which they live.
Production support is generously provided by Karon C. Bales & Charles E. Beall and by M. Fainer.
Featuring:
Jani Lauzon as Pelajia Patchnose
Brefny Caribou as Zhaboonigan Peterson
Lisa Cromarty as Marie-Adele Starblanket
Christine Frederick as Veronique St. Pierre
Nicole Joy-Fraser as Annie Cook
Kathleen MacLean as Emily Dictionary
Tracey Nepinak as Philomena Moosetail
Zach Running Coyote as Nanabush
More information: https://www.stratfordfestival.ca/WhatsOn/PlaysAndEvents/Production/Rez-Sisters
Members of the Company
Members of the Company
Members of the Company
Members of the Company
Nicole Joy-Fraser
Kathleen MacLean
Tracey Nepinak
Christine Frederick
Jani Lauzon
Members of the Company
Zach Running Coyote
Kathleen MacLean and Tracey Nepina
Brefny Caribou and Zach Running Coyote
Zach Running Coyote