Photos: DISNEY'S THE LION KING in Toronto

The new Toronto production of Disney’s The Lion King began performances on Saturday, November 2 at Toronto’s Princess of Wales Theatre. Check out photos from the production below!



Erick D. Patrick, from the production's national tour, is currently playing Simba while Aphiwe Nyezi, who stars as Simba, has suffered an injury that requires at least six weeks to heal.



Patrick was last at the Princess of Wales Theatre in December 2022 with the touring production of Jesus Christ Superstar, which he performed across the continent. Prior to that he toured in another Broadway show, Motown, The Musical.



The cast also includes Salvatore Antonio as Scar, Zama Magudulela as Rafiki, David D’Lancy Wilson as Mufasa, Will Jeffs as Zazu, Trevor Patt as Pumbaa, Brian Sills as Timon, Camille Eanga-Selenge as Nala, Jewelle Blackman as Shenzi, Joema Frith as Banzai, and Simon Gallant as Ed.



The two roles of the lion cubs in the show will each be shared by three young actors. Young Nala will be performed by Zora Cameron, Ana Victoria Dinapo, and Nendia Lewars, and Young Simba will be played by Lucien Duncan-Reid, Ira Nabong, and Oliver Woon.



The ensemble includes: Caleb Ajao, Damien Broomes, Wade Buller, Krystle Chance, Lisa Michelle Cornelius, Isabel Dela Cruz, Vania Dodoo-Beals, Jordan Faye, Felander, Alex Furber, Katherine Gayle-Keswa, Tristan Ghostkeeper, Rose-Mary Harbans, Jasmine Huang, Rebaone Ben Kgosimore, Lia Loewen, Lisakhanya Matrose, Adrienne Metivier Taylor, Khayaloxolo Mniki, Iteboge Modipane, Buhle Nkomo, Martina Ortiz Luis, Hugo Pimentel, Busisiwe Shezi, Elljay Timmangen, Luc Trottier, Trayvon Ward, Ocean Williams, Tenaj Williams, Zachary Williams, Oren Williamson, Zinzi Xalisa, Marlee Young, and Angel Zuma.

Comments