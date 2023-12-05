PRISON DANCER Wraps Sold-Out Run At Canada's National Arts Centre

PRISON DANCER wraps sold-out run at Canada's National Arts Centre

By: Dec. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Ed Mirvish Theatre Photo 1 Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Ed Mirvish Theatre
Review: BRIGADOON at Shaw Festival Photo 2 Review: BRIGADOON at Shaw Festival
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG to be Presented at the Annex Theatre This Winter Photo 3 MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG to be Presented at the Annex Theatre This Winter
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards; Leads Favorite Loca Photo 4 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

PRISON DANCER Wraps Sold-Out Run At Canada's National Arts Centre

Prison Dancer: The Musical has wrapped a blockbuster run at Ottawa's National Arts Centre (NAC) and will be announcing its next stop in the new year, as presentation venues and partners vie to be part of their journey to Broadway.

Inspired by a viral video from 2007 of Filipino inmates dancing to Michael Jackson's Thriller, this critically acclaimed musical is Canada's first-ever show produced, created and performed by Filipinos.

“Prison Dancer's journey began at festivals like fu-GEN Theatre in Toronto and the much-missed New York Musical Theatre Festival, until we received the coveted National Creation Fund support and partnered with the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton,” says Ana Serrano, the show's producer and President and Vice-Chancellor of OCAD University. “Ending 2023 on Canada's national stage at the NAC was a dream come true.”

Creators Romeo Candido and Carmen De Jesus add: “Throughout this long journey, perfecting our book and music, we knew all along that this story is a huge triumph for the Filipino community while resonating deeply with broader audiences too. From Toronto, New York, Edmonton and now Ottawa, even after all the years in between, we are proud of the stirring emotional response our show has elicited in our audiences, and our aim is to continue to share this musical magic with everyone.”

With its powerful fusion of pop, house, R&B, ballads and drag, Prison Dancer is a story of redemption and how a prisoner named Lola brings purpose and joy to a group of inmates through song and dance. The musical is directed by Nina Lee Aquino, award-winning Artistic Director of the NAC's English Theatre.

After opening at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre in the spring of 2023, where it won five Sterling Awards, including outstanding musical, Prison Dancer is following the path of other Broadway-destined productions Hadestown and SIX. The success of Prison Dancer comes on the heels of Asian Pacific Islander stories increasingly finding their rightful place on global stages and screens.

“Ottawa audiences have never seen anything like Prison Dancer,” says David Abel, Managing Director of English Theatre at the NAC. “To end our run with totally sold-out performances is one thing. To have diverse, multi-generational audiences actively participate in the musical leaving the NAC smiling and dancing is another thing altogether and truly magical.”

Prison Dancer: the Musical is a revival of the Citadel Production of Prison Dancer which received support from the NAC's National Creation Fund and from Prison Dancer's Tita & Tito Founding Circle of Co-producers: Gail Asper, Vicenta Gaspar-Yoo, Jennifer Ouano and Jonathan Reinis.

Prison Dancer Inc. is book writer and composer Romeo Candido, book writer Carmen De Jesus, and producers Ana Serrano and Carla Serrano. Together they are shepherding this award-winning transmedia musical poised to be the next "Miss Saigon meets In the Heights." The first-ever musical produced, created and performed by Asian Pacific Islanders, Prison Dancer tells the fictionalized story of how one of the world's first YouTube viral videos – Thriller uploaded  in 2007 – came to be.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
Buddy Guy to Perform DAMN RIGHT ENCORE! At Massey Hall Photo
Buddy Guy to Perform DAMN RIGHT ENCORE! At Massey Hall

After three sold-out shows earlier this year, Massey Hall will welcome back legendary Blues guitarist Buddy Guy for a very special return with Damn Right Encore! Learn how to purchase tickets.

2
The Toronto Premiere Of MIGRAAAANTS to be Presented at Theatre Passe Muraille This January Photo
The Toronto Premiere Of MIGRAAAANTS to be Presented at Theatre Passe Muraille This January

Experience the Toronto premiere of Migraaaants, an immersive dark comedy that sheds light on the struggles and hopes of refugees. Running from January 13 to 28, 2024 at Theatre Passe Muraille.

3
Experience DON GIOVANNI at Canadian Opera Company This Winter Photo
Experience DON GIOVANNI at Canadian Opera Company This Winter

Experience Don Giovanni as never before with a breathtaking new production. Discover the thrilling tale of love, lust, and revenge in this iconic opera.

4
BWW Q&A: Katie Kerr of CHRIS, MRS. - A New Holiday Musical at Boldly Productions Photo
BWW Q&A: Katie Kerr of CHRIS, MRS. - A New Holiday Musical at Boldly Productions

Chris, Mrs. - A New Holiday Musical is coming to The Winter Garden Theatre in Toronto! Ring in the holiday season with the Chris family, where the everyday collides with the enchanted. Our story begins in the city, where festiveless father Ben Chris leverages his late parents’ lodge in exchange for a promotion.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Teaser Trailer for PRIDE AND PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF), Beginning This Month at CAA Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser Trailer for PRIDE AND PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF), Beginning This Month at CAA Theatre
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Video
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
BenTastic in Toronto BenTastic
Wychwood Theatre (12/28-12/29)
Christmas Social Dance Party at Access Ballroom Toronto Beaches in Toronto Christmas Social Dance Party at Access Ballroom Toronto Beaches
Access Ballroom (12/09-12/09)
TSO Holiday Pops in Toronto TSO Holiday Pops
Toronto Symphony Orchestra (12/11-12/13)
Magic Mel in Toronto Magic Mel
Wychwood Theatre (12/28-12/29)
Jack: a Beanstalk Panto in Toronto Jack: a Beanstalk Panto
Capitol Theatre Port Hope (11/25-12/23)
Comic Books Live! in Toronto Comic Books Live!
The Assembly Theatre (12/21-12/21)
Christmas Birthdays Suck! in Toronto Christmas Birthdays Suck!
The Assembly Theatre (12/09-12/14)
MacBeth: “A Tale Told by an Idiot” in Toronto MacBeth: “A Tale Told by an Idiot”
Red Sandcastle Theatre (2/08-2/18)
eggnog & honey: a holiday poetry slam in Toronto eggnog & honey: a holiday poetry slam
The Assembly Theatre (12/05-12/10)
Chris, Mrs. - A New Holiday Musical in Toronto Chris, Mrs. - A New Holiday Musical
Winter Garden Theatre (12/05-12/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You