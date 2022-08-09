North Bay's 'On The Edge' Fringe Festival Welcomes Renowned Comedian Tony Molesworth With BANJOKER

Hot on the heels of a very successful run in last week's Guelph Fringe Festival, this week from Tuesday August 9 through Saturday August 13, the "On The Edge" Fringe Festival welcomes international touring funny man Tony Molesworth to North Bay for a five day run of his one-man comedy and banjo shtick show titled "BANJOKER".

A comedy club headliner for twenty years, Molesworth has shared the stage with hundreds of stars including Jim Carrey, Howie Mandel, John Candy, Rick Moranis, Russell Peters, Jerry Lewis, and has opened for music legends Weird Al Yankovich, U2, John Mayall, and Elvis Costello.



Molesworth's diverse talents and wide experience are apparent from the second he appears on stage. Described as a fast-paced comedy pickin n' shtick banjo show with random acts of nonsense, "BANJOKER", his latest show which he both wrote and performs in was awarded "Funniest Show" in the Nanaimo Fringe Festival in 2019. Learn much more here: http://www.tonymolesworth.com and check out the teaser trailer at https://youtu.be/_zcjq7rt2xo on YouTube!

Event(s) - 5 shows: "On The Edge" Fringe Festival presents BANJOKER Tony Molesworth