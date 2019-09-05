New Dance Across Canada Map Announced

The Canadian Dance Assembly (CDA), with support from the Canada Council for the Arts and the Ontario Arts Council is pleased to present the new Dance Across Canada Map. Currently, this interactive map has over 2,880 entries mapping dance activity from coast to coast to coast. CDA invites you to explore the map available in both English (https://dancemap.cda-acd.ca/) and French (https://cartedanse.cda-acd.ca/).

In 2011 the Canada Council for the Arts, in partnership with the Ontario Arts Council, launched the Canada Dance Mapping Study to identify, quantify and describe the ecology, economy and environment of dance in Canada. It was an initiative to investigate dance in its evolving state and with its multifaceted influences on the lives of Canadians. Now, in 2019, the Canadian Dance Assembly re-developed the mapping site and will be managing and maintaining the site moving forward.

"We're thrilled to finally unveil the new dance map inviting all Canadians to discover the wealth of dance activity in their region and beyond. As the country's dance milieu continues to grow, this map is a vital resource in capturing a snapshot of Canada's extensive dance community. We encourage you to share the map, add your listing, and connect with your local activity!"

- Aviva Fleising, General Manager, Canadian Dance Assembly

CDA is pleased to share this new site with a fresh design and enhanced capabilities. The new map allows account holders to add a brief description, photo and video link to their profile listing. Listings include dance troupes/companies, presenters/promoters, events, festivals, and competitions, venues, dance training institutions, funders, policy makers, associations/networks, management and professional services, leisure dance groups, and much more.





