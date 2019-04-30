National Ballet Nears Completion Of $100 Million Soaring Campaign

Karen Kain, Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada and Barry Hughson, Executive Director today announced that the company's largest campaign to date, Soaring: The Campaign for The National Ballet of Canada, has raised $98 million in donations and pledges towards its $100 million goal in creative capital.

"I have watched The National Ballet of Canada go from strength to strength - a superb quality of dancing, exciting new productions, touring on the world stage and enhanced engagement within our community. All of this has been made possible through gifts to the Soaring Campaign," said David Macdonald, Soaring Campaign Chair. "As a result of these strategic investments, we have seen the company and its artists flourish tremendously."

To help the company raise the remaining $2 million and inspire donations, longtime National Ballet donors and volunteers Jerry and Joan Lozinski have stepped forward to match all new gifts up to $1 million made before June 30, 2019.

"We have proudly supported The National Ballet of Canada over many years because of the immense pleasure it has given us," said Mr. and Mrs. Lozinski. "With our challenge grant, we want to ensure that the National Ballet sustains this incredible momentum and continues to make investments in creativity for years to come."

Launched publicly in 2016, the Soaring Campaign has provided transformational investment in Ms. Kain's strategic goals for the company: to attract, nurture and retain the world's best dancers; to commission exciting new works from the world's best choreographers; and to showcase Canadian dance excellence on the international stage.

"I am extremely grateful for the generosity and passion of our wonderful community of donors. The support of so many has been critical to achieving all the goals for The National Ballet of Canada," said Ms. Kain. "Together we are creating a strong foundation for the future of the National Ballet for generations to come."

Through gifts to the Soaring Campaign to date, donors have empowered the National Ballet to create a powerful legacy for dance in Canada through numerous achievements. Campaign funds have expanded the company's repertoire with 12 new, full-length productions and 39 short works, as well as aided in the commissioning of four new, full-length ballet music scores. Talent from within all ranks of the company's dancers have been nurtured and promoted, while the Dancer Wellness Programme has been established to ensure dancers perform at their peak abilities. Soaring Campaign funds have been used to tour new works internationally, showcasing Canadian dance excellence on the world stage, with additional touring planned.

Funds raised through the Soaring Campaign have also been used to support and expand the National Ballet's outreach programming, inspiring movement, creativity and imagination in children and students in Toronto and across Canada.

The investments held within the Endowment Foundation have grown tremendously with $42 million raised from the Soaring Campaign. The Endowment Foundation ensures a stable source of annual funding for the National Ballet to bring the best of dance to future generations.

More Information About the Soaring Campaign >





