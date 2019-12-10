Midland Cultural Centre Presents Top CDN Instrumentalist & Singer-Songwriter Kevin Fox

Midland Welcomes Top Canadian Multi-instrumentalist and Singer-songwriter Kevin Fox in Tiffin Bay Folk Club's Intimate Spaces Concert Series

On Friday, December 13, The Tiffin Bay Folk Club's Intimate Spaces Concert Series is proud to present highly-acclaimed multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Kevin Fox onstage at the Midland Cultural Cenre. The Toronto Star describes him as "A cellist and guitarist of rare talent...whose voice soars like an angel."

Originally from Halifax, Fox has become one of Canada's most-revered multi-instrumentalists in both popular and roots music, a sought-after arranger/composer, and, in-demand recording artist. He has composed arrangements for the likes of Jim Cuddy and Justin Bieber, recorded with such artists as Celine Dion and Chantal Kreviazuk and performed with artists including Steven Page and Olivia Newton John.

Awareness of Fox's additional talents as a singer/songwriter rapidly began spreading with the release of his debut album COME ALIVE in 2004 and since then Kevin has established a continually growing fan base. In 2008 Kevin released his second album SONGS FOR CELLO & VOICE on which he combines his signature instrument, which he skillfully bows, plucks, taps and loops, with his charismatic voice, to create a unique and captivating musical tapestry of cello-driven folk/pop. Kevin's most recent album SET RIGHT was released in 2011 and on it he continues his exploration of the use of cello in his songs while incorporating other instruments and a more collaborative musical environment.

Kevin Fox in Concertin Tiffin Bay Folk Club's Intimate Spaces Concert Series

Friday, December 13, 2019, 8pmat Midland Cultural Centre333 King St, Midland, Ontario

Tickets $25 ~ Order Tickets Online at:http://www.midlandculturalcentre.com/Tickets

or Phone the Box Office at: 705-527-4420. More info at: http://www.kevinfox.ca





