Michael Ross Albert's ANYWHERE to be Presented at Leroy Street Theatre

One Four One Collective and Leroy Street Theatre are mounting a new production of the breakout drama Anywhere by Michael Ross Albert, with an intriguing twist: each actor will play both parts in this two-character drama, alternating roles from performance to performance.

Over the course of one late night, an unnerving battle for control unfolds between an AirBnB host, Joy, and her guest, Liz. As the real-time power struggle ensues, the two strangers are forced to confront difficult truths about class disparities and the search for meaning in an indifferent, violent world.

Produced in association with The Assembly Theatre, this new production will be directed by Cass Van Wyck (Bone Cage), who originated the role of Joy in the play's world premiere production. The roles of Joy and Liz will be alternated by actors Kaitlin Race (Watching Glory Die) and Anne van Leeuwen (Beautiful Renegades) who last appeared onstage together as the Dora Award-nominated Outstanding Ensemble of Patty Picker (also directed by Cass Van Wyck, who received a Dora nomination for Outstanding Direction). By alternating roles each performance, the actors will emphasize the play's themes of duality, uncertainty, and mistrust.

Featuring a cast and creative team of veteran theatremakers from Toronto's indie scene, this new production of Anywhere will be an unforgettable experience that audiences will want to see more than once!