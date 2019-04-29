Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall Announces Summer 2019 Concert Listings

Two fantastic new shows just announced! Roy Thomson Hall presents an intimate performance with neo-classical pianist, Alexandra Stréliski on June 26. For this special evening, Stréliski will perform for lucky fans alongside her on stage with the grandeur of the Roy Thomson Hall auditorium as her backdrop. Massey Hall today also announced the Toronto return of "Vocal Powerhouse" (Rolling Stone, June 2018), Tami Neilson on November 18 at Mod Club.

Two previously announced Roy Thomson Hall shows include, Whitehorse Orchestrated with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra on June 15 featuring special guest William Prince and an incredible double bill with Herbie Hancock & Kamasi Washington on August 6.

As previously announced, Massey Hall presents Joey Landreth at Mod Club on June 17, Donna Grantis at Mod Club on June 24, Jesse Mac Cormack at Drake Underground on June 25 and Joep Beving performs at Harbourfront Centre Theatre on June 28 with special guest Mappe Of.

Orchestrated: Whitehorse with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra

Special Guest William Prince

Saturday, June 15

Roy Thomson Hall

Tickets: $49.50-69.50

Roy Thomson Hall presents



Orchestrated: A night of music featuring Canada's best contemporary artists backed by the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.



Whitehorse make their Roy Thomson Hall debut performing epic arrangements of their music backed by the Toronto Symphony Orchestra. With a special solo acoustic opening set by JUNO Award winning songwriter William Prince, whose unforgettable baritone and evocative storytelling produces a special kind of alchemy - special enough to attract the attention of Neil Young who invited William to open for him on tour.

-

Joey Landreth

Monday, June 17

Massey Hall Presents at Mod Club

Tickets: $19.50

Born and raised on the Canadian prairies, Joey Landreth has grown up with a guitar in his hands. With his one-of-a-kind guitar prowess, charming on and off-stage demeanour, the sincerity and authenticity of his words and music, every piece of music Landreth composes, carries with it his unmistakably evocative and melodic hallmarks.

Joey teamed up with rising star and talented multi-instrumentalist Roman Clarke for his new album Hindsight (released April 19) to create a collection of songs that explore ideas about learning from mistakes, letting go, forgiveness, and growing up. The album and his live show highlight the next stage in the evolution of a truly remarkable artist, already known for his riveting performances.

-

Donna Grantis

Monday, June 24

Massey Hall Presents at Mod Club

Tickets: $29.50

Best known for performing as co-lead guitarist with Prince in his groups 3RDEYEGIRL and New Power Generation, Donna Grantis brings her five-piece band, incendiary guitar playing, and much anticipated debut album to the Mod Club Theatre this June.

Named one of fifty sensational female guitarists by Guitar Player Magazine: "Trading blazing solos with the late Purple One on a nightly basis, she proved her mettle, and earned a place in guitar history." Grantis composed the title track to Prince & 3RDEYEGIRL's 2014 release, "PLECTRUMELECTRUM," which soared to #1 on the Billboard Rock Chart.

In a recent interview with NOW Magazine, Donna speaks about her debut album "Diamonds & Dynamite is Grantis's first post-Prince album, and she describes it as a showcase of everything she's learned over the past seven years. It's also a way for her to honour Prince's legacy and work ethic by continuing the momentum she built up in her career from playing with him." The album is an instrumental project that Exclaim! Magazine describes as a "fusion of her love of rock, funk, soul and jam session-styled improvisation that works within jazz structures."

-

Jesse Mac Cormack

Tuesday, June 25

Drake Underground

Tickets: $15

Massey Hall presents

Last week, Massey Hall announced Jesse Mac Cormack on June 25 at Drake Underground and on sale now!

Explorative Canadian songwriter/producer brings his latest album Now (available May 3rd) to Toronto. The home-studio wizard and blazing guitarist creates songs that are prismatic, recalling the adventurous pop of Tame Impala, Talk Talk and Perfume Genius. His approach has been informed by years of collaboration - performing across North America and Europe with the likes of Patrick Watson, The Barr Brothers, Cat Power, Helena Deland, Philippe Brach and many others.

-

Roy Thomson Hall On Stage:

Alexandra Stréliski

Wednesday, June 26

Roy Thomson Hall

Tickets: $19.50

Roy Thomson Hall Presents

On Stage with neo-classical pianist Alexandra Stréliski. For this special performance, Stréliski will perform for lucky fans alongside her on stage with the grandeur of the Roy Thomson Hall auditorium as their backdrop.

Stréliski creates music that enthralls listeners' minds with rich, cinematic images. Pieces from her first album Pianoscope (2010) can be heard on Jean-Marc Vallée's film Dallas Buyers Club (2013) and series Big Little Lies (2017).

-

Joep Beving with special guest Mappe Of

Friday, June 28

Massey Hall Presents at Harbourfront Centre Theatre

Tickets: $39.50

Joep Beving makes contemplative piano music, which he prefers to describe as 'accessible music for complex emotions'. His albums Solipsism from 2015 and Prehension from 2017 managed to reach millions of streams in no time and made him a great figure as a post-classical composer. Now, Henosis appears, completing his trilogy. Where the first two albums mainly focus on the classical piano, we can also expect orchestral and more electronic sounds on his new album.

After multiple sold-out Toronto shows and more than 3 million streams on Spotify, Massey Hall is pleased to announce that rising alt-folk artist Mappe Of will be opening for Joep Beving. Mappe Of is a Canadian experimental musician whose ambience Consequence of Sound says "calls to mind the elegiac, near-heartbreak delicacy of acts like Bon Iver and Iron & Wine," while NOW Magazine says "his meticulous arrangements and gorgeous melodies set him apart from the indie folk pack."

-

Herbie Hancock & Kamasi Washington

Tuesday, August 6

Roy Thomson Hall

Tickets: $59.50-$199.50

Roy Thomson Hall presents

Herbie Hancock is a true icon of modern music. Throughout his explorations, he has transcended limitations and genres while maintaining his unmistakable voice. With an illustrious career spanning five decades and 14 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for River: The Joni Letters, he continues to amaze audiences across the globe.



There are few artists in the music industry who have had more influence on acoustic and electronic jazz and R&B than Herbie Hancock. As the immortal Miles Davis said in his autobiography, "Herbie was the step after Bud Powell and Thelonious Monk, and I haven't heard anybody yet who has come after him." Now in the fifth decade of his professional life, Herbie Hancock remains where he has always been: in the forefront of world culture, technology, business and music. Though one can't track exactly where he will go next, he is sure to leave his inimitable imprint wherever he lands.



When Kamasi Washington released his tour de force LP, The Epic, in 2015, it instantly set him on a path as our generation's torchbearer for progressive, improvisational music that would open the door for young audiences to experience music unlike anything they had heard before, and exceeded any notions of what "jazz" music is.



Washington followed that work with collaborations with other influential artists such as Kendrick Lamar, John Legend, Run the Jewels, Ibeyi and the creation of "Harmony of Difference," a standalone multimedia installation during the prestigious 2017 Biennial at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City. In June 2018, Washington released Heaven and Earth to wide praise. The album garnered "best of" awards from Pitchfork, NPR, Variety, GQ, MOJO, and Complex among others.

-

Tami Neilson

Monday, November 18

Mod Club

Tickets: $19.50

Massey Hall today also announced the Toronto return of "Vocal Powerhouse" (Rolling Stone, June 2018), Tami Neilson on November 18 at Mod Club.

With a soulful voice straight from the golden age of soul, country and rockabilly music, Tami Neilson has been described as "A red-hot honky-tonker, somewhere between Patsy Cline and Wanda Jackson with perhaps just a little bit of Peggy Lee sophistication." (Nick Bollinger, NZ National Radio)

Singing her heart out along endless roads and stages, from her days as a young girl in Canada touring with the Neilson Family band, opening for the likes of Johnny Cash, to her full blossoming in New Zealand as a formidable talent in her own right, Tami Neilson has won the Tui Award for each of her past four albums.

