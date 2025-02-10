Ledisi to Perform at Massey Hall in June With Special Guest Marsha Ambrosius

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Massey Hall will present Grammy Award winning R&B artist, Ledisi for her Toronto stop of the Love You Too Tour on Monday, June 16, 2025.

Grammy-winning vocalist, actress, and songwriter Ledisi is set to embark on her highly anticipated "Love You Too Tour" following her stunning performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at Super Bowl LIX's pre-game ceremony. Kicking off May 28 in Baltimore, MD, the tour will bring her signature powerhouse vocals and soul-stirring music to cities across North America. Ledisi will be joined by the incomparable Marsha Ambrosius on select dates, making this an unforgettable celebration of R&B and soul music.

Marsha Ambrosius has mesmerized audiences since Floetry, pairing golden vocals with soul-baring storytelling. A 10-time GRAMMY nominee, she recently earned a 2025 Best R&B Performance nod for Wet. Her latest album, CASABLANCO, was executive-produced by Dr. Dre and seamlessly fuses jazz, hip-hop, and R&B.

At Super Bowl LIX, Ledisi delivered a breathtaking performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," backed by the New Orleans High School Choral Collective—a remarkable group of 125 students who formed just weeks before their grand debut, captivating audiences with her rich, soaring vocals and heartfelt delivery. Dressed in an elegant ensemble, she commanded the stage with precision and passion, transforming the moment into a powerful tribute to resilience and unity. Set against a backdrop of stunning visuals, her performance honoured the song’s deep legacy while showcasing her undeniable artistry. As her voice echoed through the stadium and across millions of screens worldwide, Ledisi left an indelible mark on one of the biggest stages in entertainment.

In addition to the tour, Ledisi is celebrating the release of her brand-new single and video, “Love You Too” (click here), and her now-viral single, "BLKWMN" (click here). Both are from her upcoming 12th studio album, The Crown, which will be released this spring.

This tour marks the first opportunity for fans to experience the new music live. In addition to the headlining tour, Ledisi will perform at the Las Vegas Jazz Festival on April 26 and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 3, separate from the tour.

