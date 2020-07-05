Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival Set To Launch In Toronto July 20th

The Italian Contemporary Film Festival (ICFF), presented by IC Savings, is teaming up with multicultural media company CHIN Radio/TV, in partnership with Ontario Place and the Embassy of Italy in Ottawa, to launch the all new "Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival". This exciting event, presented in collaboration with Rogers Communications, Christie Digital, LiUNA and Rio Mare, will offer Canadians an opportunity to reintegrate into the social society we once enjoyed, while remaining physically distanced. The international film series, running from July 20th through July 31st, will feature a thoughtfully curated selection of works from some of the countries most affected by the global health crisis, and will revamp the most classic movie-going experience, transforming it into a contemporary film festival.



A different nation will be represented each night at Ontario Place, including France, China, Russia, the US, the UK, Brazil, India and Canada, with a special "Focus on Italy" series, presented in collaboration with the Istituto Italiano di Cultura a Toronto. A portion of ticket sales will go directly to the Canadian Red Cross to assist with COVID-19 relief efforts.



The event will open on Monday, July 20th with the Toronto Premiere Screening of Sergio Navarretta's The Cuban, representing Canada. The film, which follows the budding friendship between an Alzheimer patient and his caregiver, is a musical journey of love and the power of imagination.



The Canadian Premiere of the hilarious comedy Fisherman's Friends, representing the UK, will be screened on Sunday, July 26th. The film, directed by Chris Foggin, is the story of a London music exec who becomes a true "fish out of water" when he tries to sign a record deal with a group of singing fishermen. The full list of titles will be announced in the coming days.



Each evening of the Festival, a feature film will be preceded by live and live-streamed interviews and Question & Answer sessions with actors and directors, as well as short film presentations. The full programming schedule is available at www.icff.ca. To buy tickets, visit the website or call the Box Office at 416-893-3966.

