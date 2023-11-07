LES MISERABLES Returns to Toronto's Princess Of Wales Theatre in March

Tickets for Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables, will go on sale at 10am on Monday November 13, available at mirvish.com or by calling 1-800-461-3333. The show will play a strictly limited 10-week engagement, March 26 to June 1, 2024, at the Princess of Wales Theatre.

Cameron Mackintosh said, “The phenomenon of Les Misérables never fails to astound me. No show in history has been able to continually reinvent itself and remain a contemporary musical attracting new generations of brilliant new talent, many of whom go on to international stardom. No show in the world has ever demonstrated the survival of the human spirit better than Les Miz, and it's time to let the people sing again. We are all thrilled to be Bringing Her Home to you."

Toronto has a rich theatrical history with many shows. But none richer than with Les Misérables. This beloved musical first arrived in Toronto back in March 1989, when David & Ed Mirvish presented the Canadian premiere of Cameron Mackintosh's original blockbuster production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Les Misérables. The show set box-office records at the Royal Alexandra Theatre and began a new chapter in commercial theatre in Canada. Les Misérables returned to the city six more times. The last run, in 2013, was the Toronto premiere of Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed 25th Anniversary production of what has been rightly called “the world's most popular musical,” prior to its return to Broadway. Ten years later, David Mirvish is delighted to welcome back Les Misérables.

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

Boublil & Schönberg's magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the classic songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “Do You Hear The People Sing?,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, 438 cities and 22 languages, Les Misérables is undisputedly still one of the world's most popular musicals.

To date, Les Misérables remains the 6th longest-running Broadway production of all time.

Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this acclaimed new production of Les Misérables in 2009 to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary, it has taken the world by storm continuing to enjoy record-breaking runs in countries including North America, Australia, Japan, France and Spain. It is currently on stage in London's West End and on tour in The Netherlands, Belgium and Korea with a new tour of Japan in 2024. The most recent North American production toured from 2017 to March 2020, playing 94 engagements until the production was halted due to the global pandemic.

Cameron Mackintosh's production of Les Misérables is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, with costumes by Andreane Neofitou, additional costume designs by Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realized by Finn Ross, Jonathon Lyle and Fifty Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, music supervision by Stephen Brooker and James Moore, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

The Les Misérables tour stage management team is led by Ryan W. Gardner with Claire Farrokh and Hollis Duggans-Queenss. The Les Misérables associate director is Corey Agnew, musical staging associate is Jesse Robb, resident director is Richard Barth and music direction is by Brian Eads. The company management team is Chris Danner and Elle Aghabala.