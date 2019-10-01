Just Announced: ORCHESTRATED: Royal Wood & Friends With The Toronto Symphony Orchestra

Roy Thomson Hall presents Orchestrated: Royal Wood & Friends with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra on December 3, 2019 at Roy Thomson Hall. Featuring guest performances with some of Canada's biggest and brightest acts, Jim Cuddy of Blue Rodeo, Ed Robertson of Barenaked Ladies, Jill Barber, Peter Katz, Good Lovelies and Elise LeGrow.

Fans who purchase tickets to the show will receive a free advance download of Royal's upcoming 2020 release, "Royal Wood: Live at Massey Hall" (recorded May 2018 at the legendary hall), as a gift from Royal.

To purchase tickets, call 416-872-4255, visit roythomsonhall.com/tickets or in-person at the Roy Thomson Hall Box Office (60 Simcoe St., Toronto, ON)

For the latest Royal Wood news, visit www.royalwood.ca.

Roy Thomson Hall Presents Orchestrated: a night of music featuring Canada's best contemporary artists backed by the Toronto Symphony Orchestra. On June 14, 2019 Whitehorse were the first in the Orchestrated series and performed beautiful arrangements of their original songs, backed by the Toronto Symphony Orchestra. Royal Wood is the second artist to perform in this special Roy Thomson Hall presentation.





