HOME ALONE in Concert Will Return to The Toronto Symphony Orchestra

The Toronto Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the holidays with the return of a seasonal favourite, Home Alone in Concert, for three performances on December 3 (7:30pm) and December 4 (2:00pm & 7:30pm). This beloved holiday film features renowned composer John Williams's delightful score performed live to picture by the TSO, conducted by Scott Terrell.

Home Alone stars Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, an 8-year-old boy who's accidentally left behind when his family leaves for Christmas vacation, and who must defend his home against two bungling thieves (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern). It also stars Catherine O'Hara and John Candy, and was nominated for Academy Awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song ("Somewhere in My Memory").

The TSO has also added a fourth performance to its annual Holiday Pops concert on December 9, conducted by Lucas Waldin. The December 7 and 8 concerts will be conducted by TSO Principal Pops Conductor Steven Reineke. All concerts will feature Canadian Broadway star singer Ryan Silverman, and the traditional audience sing-along. Home Alone in Concert (Dec 3-4) and TSO Holiday Pops (Dec 7-9) join the TSO's performance of Handel's Messiah (Dec 15 & 17-19) to celebrate the holiday season.

In keeping with the previously-announced November 2021-February 2022 concerts featuring shorter concerts with no intermissions and smaller ensembles on stage, Home Alone in Concert and TSO Holiday Pops will be performed at Roy Thomson Hall without intermission or chorus. Visit TSO.CA/Safety for more pandemic safety protocols.

Info & Tickets:

Home Alone in Concert

Fri, December 3, 2021 at 7:30pm

Sat, December 4, 2021 at 2:00pm

Sat, December 4, 2021 at 7:30pm

Scott Terrell, conductor

Tickets start at $55 and are available through TSO.CA, by phone by contacting TSO Patron Services at 416.598.3375, Mon-Fri, 9:30am-5pm.

TSO Holiday Pops

Tue, December 7, 2021 at 8:00pm

Wed, December 8, 2021 at 2:00pm

Wed, December 8, 2021 at 8:00pm

Thu, December 9, 2021 at 8:00pm (additional performance)

Steven Reineke, conductor (Dec 7 & 8)

Lucas Waldin, conductor (Dec 9)

Ryan Silverman, vocalist

Tickets start at $41 and are available through TSO.CA, by phone by contacting TSO Patron Services at 416.598.3375, Mon-Fri, 9:30am-5pm.

Messiah

Dec. 15, 17 & 18, 8:00pm

Dec. 18 & 19, 3:00pm

Simon Rivard, RBC Resident Conductor

Anna-Sophie Neher, soprano

Rihab Chaieb, mezzo-soprano

Spencer Britten, tenor

Stephen Hegedus, bass-baritone

Toronto Mendelssohn Choir

RBC Resident Conductor Simon Rivard leads four acclaimed soloists, the Orchestra, and the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir in exultant arias and joyous refrains, including the iconic "Hallelujah" Chorus. Experience the greatest story ever told in this moving 85-minute special presentation at Roy Thomson Hall.

Tickets start at $35 and are available through TSO.CA, by phone by contacting TSO Patron Services at 416.598.3375, Mon-Fri, 9:30am-5pm.