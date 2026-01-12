Anusree Roy to Return to Theatre Passe Muraille With THROUGH THE EYES OF GOD

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre Passe Muraille will present the world premiere of Through the Eyes of God, a powerful new play by Anusree Roy, onstage from February 1 to 21, 2026. This long-awaited follow-up to Roy's Pyaasa returns audiences to the world of Chaya, now a young mother navigating desperation, loss, and the stark realities of a broken system.



Two decades after Pyaasa, Chaya is arrested for stealing rice to feed her daughter, Krishna. Chaya soon discovers an even greater horror: Krishna has been trafficked to Delhi. Driven by love, Chaya embarks on a gut-wrenching journey where every lead is a gamble, every choice impossible, and the stakes are heartbreakingly high. Through the Eyes of God is a piercingly emotional and critical exploration of motherhood, survival, and how far one will go to protect a child.



Through the Eyes of God sees the return of Anusree Roy to Theatre Passe Muraille; the production is brought to life by the talented Gabriella Sundar Singh under the visionary direction of long-time collaborator Thomas Morgan Jones, who directed the original production of Pyassa. The play examines the resilience of women, the impact of systemic injustice, and the transformative power of maternal love.



“I did not intend to write a sequel to my first play Pyaasa. Through the eyes of God showed up, unannounced, demanding to be written. Demanding to be seen. To me, it felt like Chaya, the protagonist in Pyaasa, took 20 years to write her own story. And wanted to be seen. This play is a meditation on motherhood. Chaya is a mother now, and just like her mother, is making choices to protect and love her child. And sometimes those choices, that kind of love, it's complicated and demands sacrifice. I am eternally grateful that Chaya came to me once again,” says Anusree Roy, Writer of Through the Eyes of God.