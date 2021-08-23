Pre-Broadway & JULIET and More Announced For Mirvish Upcoming Season

David Mirvish will soon welcome back audiences to all four Mirvish theatres after a closure of 18 months.

The season will include the pre-Broadway engagement of & Juliet, the new musical which premiered on the West End in 2019.

& Juliet asks: what if Juliet's famous ending was really just her beginning? What if she decided to choose her own fate? And what if she got over Romeo by running off to Paris with her best friends on a whirlwind journey of self-discovery and second chances? This is Juliet's story now.

The return season includes a seven-show Main Season Subscription, a three-show Off-Mirvish Subscription, and the return of hit musicals Come From Away and Hamilton.

The season also includes Jesus Christ Superstar, Leopoldstadt, Room, 2 Pianos, 4 Hands, Pressure, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, & Juliet, and Boy Falls From the Sky.

"It's been a long time since our stages were filled with the work of artists and our auditoria were full of our beloved theatregoers," says David Mirvish.

"I knew the first season back needed to be spectacular, and I believe we have succeeded in assembling a slate of plays that run the gamut from hilarious to powerful to magical, and musicals that are just as special.

"There are new works, such as Tom Stoppard's masterwork, Leopoldstadt, which makes its North American premiere in Toronto with the original London production; and revivals of classics, such as Jesus Christ Superstar and 2 Pianos, 4 Hands.

"There are epic, spectacular and magical works like Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in a sit-down, Canadian production; and there are intimate and innovative works that stretch the boundaries of traditional theatre, such as The Donmar Warehouse's Blindness, which we are returning to the stage of the Princess of Wales Theatre for an extended run.

"We are also overjoyed to reopen our long-running hit Come From Away, which will restart at the Royal Alexandra Theatre on December 7, 2021, and Hamilton, whose run was cut short by the pandemic. Hamilton will return to Toronto in February 2023, this time to the Princess of Wales Theatre.

"Of course none of this would be possible without the tireless efforts of the medical and scientific communities, both locally and around the world. By creating powerful vaccines they are making it possible for the arts to return in a safe and respectful way.

"And to make sure all of us remain safe while at the theatre, only fully vaccinated people - on stage, backstage and in the audience - will be allowed into our venues. (Exceptions, including children under 12 and those who cannot be vaccinated for medical or faith-based reasons, can provide a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of attending a show).

"Please join us as we turn off the ghost light, turn on the stage lights and once again gather together in the holy space that is the theatre to share stories and celebrate our common humanity."

Learn more about the full lineup at https://www.mirvish.com/.