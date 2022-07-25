Guild Festival Theatre Presents THE RED PRIEST At the Greek Theatre

Guild Festival Theatre presents Canadian playwright Mieko Ouchi's breakout play, The Red Priest (Eight Ways To Say Goodbye). Helmed by Co-Artistic Director Helen Juvonen, this beautiful production will play at the stunning Greek Theatre from July 28th- August 7th.



"After the success of last year's production of Salt-Water Moon, I wanted to bring another Canadian classic to Guild Park. Set in 18th century France, The Red Priest will feel right at home among the classical columns of the Greek Theatre."

- Helen Juvonen

The Red Priest is a bittersweet love story in which an enigmatic countess and Antonio Vivaldi are drawn together by a nobleman's wager. Featuring captivating music, this Governor General's Award-nominated play is a poignant variation on the themes of love, loneliness, and freedom. The two-hander is performed by a pair of actor-musicians who will play Vivaldi's virtuosic music live on stage.

Aging and desperate, Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi agrees to teach a young French noblewoman how to play the violin so that her husband can win a court bet. The delicate, complex, and combative alliance they forge will not only decide their futures but also change them both in ways they never imagined. A story about the healing power of music and the journey towards self-discovery.

For more information visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2187905®id=32&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guildfestivaltheatre.ca%2Fthe-red-priest?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.