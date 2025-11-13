Guelph Little Theatre Will Present The Speed River Band In Its LIVE IN THE LOBBY Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Friday, November 21 at 7 p.m., Guelph Little Theatre will present The Speed River Band as part of its “Live In the Lobby” series. The program will feature original songs shaped by rock, country rock, and blues influences, all written by frontwoman Gayle Ackroyd. Audiences will also hear the stories behind the songs as part of the performance.

Tickets are $20 plus tax and are available on Eventbrite or at the door.

Ackroyd, an award-winning songwriter and performer, leads the ensemble on vocals and guitar. A Sheridan College musical theatre graduate originally from Brampton, she has released eight albums of original music and appeared in hundreds of films as both an extra and an actress. Her credits include guest vocal performances with Jeff Healy, Jack DeKeyser, James Gordon, Jimmy Rankin, and Robbie Lane, as well as work aboard the Bolero Cruise ship for Regent Holidays. Her songwriting accolades include a Toronto Arts Council Songwriting Grant to live in Nashville, the Colleen Peterson Songwriting Award, an Honorable Mention from the Ontario Arts Council Songwriting Award, and recognition as a Q107 Songwriting Competition Top 10 Finalist. Additional information is available at singingteacherguelph.com.

The band also includes drummer and vocalist Ed Miller, whose career includes performing with Major Hoople's Boarding House (“I'm Running After You,” “You Girl”), working with Kelly Jay of Crowbar in Calgary, touring with Bobby Curtola, and performing in Las Vegas at the Sands Hotel. Guitarist Richie Sarlo, who began playing at age nine, has recorded and toured with Bo Diddley, Phil Soussan, Roger Kapp, and Jean-Luc Ponty, and has worked with Canadian artists including Moe Berg and Paul Weber. Bassist Daev Mulholland is a Guelph-based musician whose credits include performances and tours with The Monster Show, Joe and The Four Tops, Ten Cent Town, and K.C. Lee and His Checkered Past.