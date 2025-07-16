Greta Hodgkinson Appointed Apprentice Programme Director At The National Ballet Of Canada

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, has announced that Hodgkinson assumed the position on July 1, at the start of the company’s 2025/26 season.

“I am delighted to congratulate Greta on her appointment as Apprentice Programme Director,” said Muir. “Her exceptional experience as one of the company's most acclaimed and beloved dancers makes her uniquely suited to mentor the next generation of artists. I have no doubt she will make a profound impact as she guides these young dancers at such a pivotal point in their careers.”

In her new role, Hodgkinson will work closely with the RBC Apprentices, helping them build the technical skills, artistic confidence, and professional resilience required for a career in dance. The Apprentice Programme offers emerging artists a rare opportunity to train within a professional ballet company, perform with the National Ballet, and engage with YOU dance, the organization’s signature education and community engagement initiative.

Hodgkinson joined The National Ballet of Canada in 1990 and was promoted to Principal Dancer in 1996, a position she held until her retirement in 2020. Renowned for her dazzling technique, dramatic nuance, and rich character work, she danced nearly every major classical role and originated work with celebrated choreographers including William Forsythe, Jiří Kylián, Alexei Ratmansky, Wayne McGregor, and Crystal Pite. After retiring from the stage, she served as Artist-in-Residence prior to this appointment.

The RBC Foundation has long supported The National Ballet’s commitment to fostering young talent through the RBC Apprentice Programme. This partnership has helped shape generations of dancers and continues to inspire audiences across Canada through the transformative power of dance.