Free Turkey Giveaway to Take Place at THE THANKSGIVING PLAY at the CAA Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It’s a tradition that goes back many decades. “Honest Ed” Mirvish would give away turkeys at his namesake store (1948-2016) to usher in the festive giving season.



It’s a tradition that will be revived in honour of Thanksgiving and to mark the beginning of the Canadian premiere production of the hilarious Broadway comedy, The Thanksgiving Play.



On Saturday, September 28th, beginning at 11AM, at the CAA Theatre, 651 Yonge St, 500 frozen turkeys will be given away, on a first-come first-served basis.



Thanksgiving is just around the corner, on Monday, October 14th. With groceries priced out of many people’s budgets, now more than ever giving back to our communities should be top of mind.



The turkeys will be given away by the cast of The Thanksgiving Play — Rachel Cairns, Colin A. Doyle, Craig Lauzon and Jada Rifkin. The Thanksgiving Play, will have begun performances the night before the Turkey Giveaway, on Friday, September 27th, and will play until October 20th, at the CAA Theatre, the first show in the 2024/25 Off-Mirvish Season.



What is The Thanksgiving Play About



The Thanksgiving Play by Larissa FastHorse is a smart, wildly entertaining and deliciously wicked comedy.



A high school drama teacher, a history teacher, and two theatre people set out to create a new Thanksgiving school pageant that won’t ruffle any feathers. Their attempts to update the myth of the first Thanksgiving are served up as a comedic feast. The play asks: How do you do the right thing in an ever-changing world?



The Canadian premiere production of The Thanksgiving Play is directed by Vinetta Stombergs. The Lighting designer is Nick Blais, the Set, Costume, and Props Designer is Anahita Dehbonehie, the Assistant to Costume and Props Designer is Niloufar Ziaee, Videography by Tristan Gough and the Video Co-Ordinator is Caitlin Farley. On camera actors include Elley Ray Hennessy and Eric Woolfe.

Tickets are available now at mirvish.com or by calling 1.800.461.3333.



Comments