Fall for Dance North Brings Exhilarating Lineup to 5th Anniversary Festival in October

Toronto's premier international dance festival Fall for Dance North (FFDN) is announcing the momentous fifth anniversary edition, October 2-6, 2019, at co- presenter TO Live's MERIDIAN HALL (formerly the Sony Centre), Ryerson Theatre in partnership with the Ryerson School of Performance, and Union Station.

FFDN will present a striking line-up of 12 works from 11 of the world's most innovative dance artists across three thematic mainstage programs - including a special focus on international Indigenous artists at Ryerson Theatre. The 2019 festival will showcase a phenomenal range of expression and creativity, including Brazil's powerful Grupo Corpo, the remarkably gifted Indian classical solo artist Shantala Shivalingappa, the recently formed The New Zealand Dance Company, and Sweden's Sk'nes Dansteater. Toronto's emerging choreographic talents Caroline 'Lady C' Fraser and Cody Berry will unveil world premieres, which along with the festival premiere of FFDN artist-in-residence Anne Plamondon's FIDDLE EMBRACE, will comprise three 2019 commissions, all featuring live music.

Founded on the value that dance is one of humanity's most universal art forms, Fall for Dance North manifests this belief and ensures accessibility by offering all festival tickets for only $15. The full festival line-up can be found at ffdnorth.com. Tickets are on sale Friday, June 21 at 10am EST.

"As I reflect on the past five years of FFDN, I am extremely proud of the wonderfully supportive and engaging partnerships we have built across the city, excited at the tremendous growth we have experienced, and honoured at the enthusiastic reception Toronto has shown," says FFDN Artistic Director Ilter Ibrahimof. "As we unveil our fifth anniversary season, we're delighted to present the very best in dance from Canada and around the world to Torontonians, free events at Union Station - this year showcasing a special all-day social dance on October 5. With an added Sunday matinee performance, we will have more than 16,000 seats on offer, giving even more audiences the chance to experience the festival. We look forward to seeing our loyal FFDN audiences and introducing new patrons to the power of dance, as our footprint continues its expansion across the GTA."

FFDN celebrates its 5th anniversary in 2019. With multiple venues forming a festival campus in downtown Toronto, FFDN has expanded upon the model that is its inspiration, Fall for Dance in New York's City Center. Ticketed Performances - $15 for any seat in the house - are presented at both MERIDIAN HALL (formerly the Sony Centre) and the Ryerson Theatre. Year-round, free programming is presented at Toronto's Union Station. Free master classes encourage active learning. Artist talks deepen engagement with festival programming. Occurring annually in the fall, FFDN celebrates dance by launching the performing arts season and opening conversations about dance that will continue in theatres, studios and households throughout the year.

Photo Credit: Omer Yukseker





